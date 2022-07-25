Missing Jimmy Hunnisett known to have taken taxi from Wick to Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James Alexander Hunnisett, know as Jimmy, has been reported missing from Caithness.

The 57-year-old is known to have been on Longman Road in Inverness at around 1pm on Sunday after taking a taxi there from Wick.

He has not been seen since and officers are keen to establish his movements after arriving in the city.

Mr Hunnisett is described as being white, of stocky build and around 6ft tall.

He has dark, thin hair and it is not known what he was wearing when last seen.

Anyone who might have any information regarding Mr Hunnisett’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 1574 of July 24.