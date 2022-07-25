Missing Jimmy Hunnisett known to have taken taxi from Wick to Inverness By Lauren Robertson July 25, 2022, 6:51 pm Updated: July 25, 2022, 7:58 pm 0 Missing man James Alexander Hunnisett. Picture DC Thomson/ Police Scotland. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up James Alexander Hunnisett, know as Jimmy, has been reported missing from Caithness. The 57-year-old is known to have been on Longman Road in Inverness at around 1pm on Sunday after taking a taxi there from Wick. He has not been seen since and officers are keen to establish his movements after arriving in the city. Mr Hunnisett is described as being white, of stocky build and around 6ft tall. He has dark, thin hair and it is not known what he was wearing when last seen. Anyone who might have any information regarding Mr Hunnisett’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 1574 of July 24. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal 16-year-old missing from Peterhead found ‘safe and well’ Missing teen Logan Simpson traced ‘safe and well’ Police ‘extremely concerned’ for missing man last seen travelling by ferry to Shetland Teenager Dean Emslie, 14, reported missing from Peterhead found safe and well