Skye to Uist CalMac ferry cancelled due to firefighting system fault

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ferry services between Uig and Lochmaddy have been cancelled due to a fault onboard a CalMac ferry.

Emergency repairs are being carried out onboard MV Hebrides this afternoon after a fault developed with the vessel’s CO2 firefighting system.

The fault is the latest issue to affect the lifeline crossing.

On Thursday, MV Hebrides was evacuated amidst a bomb scare.

A package was discovered onboard the 325ft vessel between Uig and Tarbert.

CalMac pulled all services from the schedule as emergency services raced to the scene.

The operation was later called off after it was deemed a false alarm.

Latest cancellation onboard MV Hebrides

Services between Skye and the Western Isles have now been cancelled for the remainder of the day.

Its the second time in less than a week that the transport operator has been forced to cancel crossings onboard MV Hebrides.

Sailings between Uig and Tarbert have also been called off due to the disruption.

The announcement was made today in a post on the firm’s Twitter page.

Alternative options are now being explored by CalMac bosses to help alleviate further disruption to the crossing.

Officials are currently formalising contingency plans for services, scheduled for departure on Wednesday.

Further details surrounding the timescale are expected to be released in due course.

❌ RED #Uig #Lochmaddy 26Jul Due to a technical issue affecting MV Hebrides, all sailings between Uig & Lochmaddy have been cancelled today. This is due to an issue with the vessel’s firefighting system. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) July 26, 2022

Finlay MacRae, head of operations at CalMac, said: “MV Hebrides has a technical issue with her CO2 firefighting system and we are sorry to announce that sailings up until this evening have had to be cancelled as a result of this.

“Contractors are due to arrive at Uig this afternoon to carry out the necessary repairs, and we`ll update as soon as we have the specialist view.

“All affected passengers are being contacted and advised to travel via Lochboisdale or Ullapool, although space is limited as we are at a peak demand period of the summer.

“This situation is difficult and inconvenient for our customers and we apologise to everyone affected and will do our best to find alternative options where these exist.”

Today’s repairs are the latest to be carried out on the CalMac vessel.

In May, the 325ft vessel was temporarily pulled from service after it crashed into Lochmaddy pier.

The vessel, which serves Skye, Harris and Uist, was damaged after it collided with the pier during high tide.

The vessel remained out of action for several days as repairs were carried out in Greenock.