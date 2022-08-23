Jason Leitch’s Barra and Vatersay visit brings hope for solution to out-of-hours GPs problem

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s National Clinical Director visited Barra and Vatersay to “hear and understand” local issues, says Castlebay Community Council.

Professor Jason Leitch touched down on Barra’s beach on August 9.

He was joined by Deputy National Clinical Director John Harden and the Islands Plan team’s Erica Clarkson and Nicola Crook.

They met NHS staff who have supported the islands throughout Covid to say a “special thank you”, says Dr Harden.

“[They] have done so much to keep the community safe during the pandemic.”

And thanks to @FlyLoganair for slick and efficient transport in and out via the beach… @NHSWI pic.twitter.com/BLMruDi9oB — Jason Leitch (@jasonleitch) August 9, 2022

As well as looking back on the last two years, Professor Leitch’s visit highlighted the problems Barra and Vatersay residents are facing today.

MP Angus MacNeil, both of the area’s community councils, and local people shared their concerns that Barra’s needs are not being met by the Scottish government.

WIHB’s chief executive officer Gordon Jamieson also took part in some of the meetings.

A major point of discussion was the lack of out of hours GP support for Barra residents.

The centralised triage system NHS 24 has replaced the ability to contact the GP directly out of hours.

‘Delay and disconnect’

Castlebay’s community council says that this has led to “a lengthy delay and disconnect” between local people and healthcare.

It regularly takes up to five hours for residents to get through and be seen by a locum GP.

The Scottish Government representatives agreed to liaise and discuss with NHS24 to look for a local solution.

Other issues that were raised show the problems faced by island communities in the age of an overstretched NHS.

Getting to the mainland for routine procedures is often hampered by ferry and plane timetables that don’t match up.

In one case, an older patient had to take a journey of 41 hours for a 10 minute scan.

It was agreed that a meeting should be set up between WIHB, LoganAir and Calmac to look at the options of streamlining times.

Issues were also raised around the limited availability of ferry tickets. Currently, the WIHB currently has no system in place to ensure priority booking for NHS staff on ferries.

This means medical professionals are sometimes left unable to make their rounds on Barra, as tourists take up much-needed seats.

‘Often it feels we are not heard’

Mr MacNeil was grateful to have the issues heard by “the highest voice in the land, outside elected Ministers, on health matters.”

“The spotlight that got shone on issues hopefully shall cause change for the better in the future.”

He said he was “grateful they took time to come to Barra and at very least engage and listen”.

Councillor Kenneth MacLean said that the visit was especially appreciated as “often it feels we are not heard.”

Visits from Government officials are usually a “one-day affair”, he said.

“Seeing it last two days indicates the seriousness of the situation.”

Mr MacLean says that the visitors “bore the brunt of a lot of frustrations, something that is not easy but is commendable”.

He hopes to see “concrete resolutions” to the healthcare problems islanders are facing.

‘Unique challenges’

Councillor Iain MacNeil says that he “welcomed” the opportunity for Barra residents to talk to Professor Jason Leitch.

“We look forward to continuing dialogue and finding solutions.”

Dr Harden thanked everyone who “took time out” to speak to Prof Leitch and himself.

He acknowledged the “unique challenges” that Scottish islands are facing.

“It was valuable to hear about these first-hand,” he says.

More Western Isles news: