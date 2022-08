[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Wick lifeboat crew has rescued a stranded fisherman after his engine broke down around 10 miles from shore.

Coastguards were alerted to the distressed fisherman at 2.35pm on Wednesday.

The Wick RNLI crew was scrambled following reports his engine had broken down.

They towed his vessel back into Wick harbour.

Coastguard report the rescue was over by 4.40pm.