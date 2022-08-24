The Northern Meeting Piping Competition launches first-ever live stream

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Northern Meeting Piping Competition is hosting its first-ever live stream event this year.

Competitors from across the globe will arrive in the city to take part in what has been dubbed the finest solo piping contest in the world.

Now the audience will be able to watch the contestants battle it out from the comfort of their own homes by tuning into the live stream.

Held in Inverness since 1841, the Northern Meeting is the oldest musical competition in the world.

It is dedicated to Scotland’s unique form of theme and variations played solely on the Highland Bagpipe, known as piobaireachd or pibroch.

There will be several trophies up for grabs – two new ones were added in 2018.

The event will be live streamed around the world on Thursday, September 1.

What will be live streamed?

The competitions that will be live streamed are:

Gold Medal – 8.30am

The Former Winners March – 5pm

Strathspey and Reel – 5pm

Only 100 competitors are selected to take part as the competition is restricted to those of the highest calibre.

The competition also caters for younger players with around 30 to 40 young competitors each year, but it will not feature on the live stream.

The event is steeped in history.

The Northern Meeting Society was formed in 1788 in Inverness “to provide pleasure and entertainment” in the seven Northern Counties in the aftermath of the Battle of Culloden.

But with the announcement of a live stream, the competition organisers hope to help modernise this years event.

Sir Patrick Grant, from The Northern Meeting Piping Competition, said: “We’re delighted to unveil this new ticketed live stream option for this year.

“The piping community is international, and we hope by making this prestigious competition more accessible to everyone more people will be able to enjoy it both at home here in Scotland and abroad.”

To buy live stream tickets, visit here.