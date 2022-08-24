The Northern Meeting Piping Competition launches first-ever live stream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Northern Meeting Piping Competition launches first-ever live stream

By Cameron Roy
August 24, 2022, 7:27 pm Updated: August 24, 2022, 7:33 pm
The Northern Meeting Piping Competition will have the best pipers in the world attending. Photo: The Northern Meeting Piping Competition.
The Northern Meeting Piping Competition is hosting its first-ever live stream event this year.

Competitors from across the globe will arrive in the city to take part in what has been dubbed the finest solo piping contest in the world.

Now the audience will be able to watch the contestants battle it out from the comfort of their own homes by tuning into the live stream.

Held in Inverness since 1841, the Northern Meeting is the oldest musical competition in the world.

It is dedicated to Scotland’s unique form of theme and variations played solely on the Highland Bagpipe, known as piobaireachd or pibroch.

A variety of trophies will be up for grabs. Supplied by The Northern Meeting Piping Competition.

There will be several trophies up for grabs – two new ones were added in 2018.

The event will be live streamed around the world on Thursday, September 1. 

What will be live streamed?

The competitions that will be live streamed are:

  • Gold Medal – 8.30am
  • The Former Winners March – 5pm
  • Strathspey and Reel – 5pm

Only 100 competitors are selected to take part as the competition is restricted to those of the highest calibre.

The competition also caters for younger players with around 30 to 40 young competitors each year, but it will not feature on the live stream.

The pipers will have to impress a panel of judges. Supplied by The Northern Meeting Piping Competition.

The event is steeped in history.

The Northern Meeting Society was formed in 1788 in Inverness “to provide pleasure and entertainment” in the seven Northern Counties in the aftermath of the Battle of Culloden.

But with the announcement of a live stream, the competition organisers hope to help modernise this years event.

Sir Patrick Grant, from The Northern Meeting Piping Competition, said: “We’re delighted to unveil this new ticketed live stream option for this year.

“The piping community is international, and we hope by making this prestigious competition more accessible to everyone more people will be able to enjoy it both at home here in Scotland and abroad.”

To buy live stream tickets, visit here.

