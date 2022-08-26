‘How much longer are we expected to put up with this?’ Islanders’ anger as latest ferry cancellation disrupts South Uist golf event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Islanders on South Uist say another ferry cancellation has caused “enormous problems” around one of its most important events.

The MV Lord of the Isles sailing from Mallaig and Lochboisdale was cancelled on Thursday on the eve of the Askernish Open golf event.

The three-day open attracts 150 golfers to the famous golf course, including some from abroad. It is worth tens of thousands of pounds to the island economy.

But the ferry’s cancellation disrupted play with some visitors’ arrival delayed. Bookings for overnight accommodation were also affected.

Latest in a series of disruptions

CalMac helped some golfers, including a party from America, and they made the journey via Barra. Others came via Uig where the boat was held for their arrival.

But those in South Uist say it is just the latest in a series of ferry problems this year. They fear many visitors will not return because of the situation.

Darren Taylor, CEO of community land owner Stòras Uibhist which owns and operates Askernish golf course, said the cancellation could not have come on a worse day.

He said people book a year in advance to attend the open and the ferry cancellation was “so frustrating”.

“My staff were here until 9pm fixing rotas and changing things around so we could get the golfers on the course when they arrived later on.

“We’ll just about manage, but we shouldn’t be put in that situation. I assume all the restaurants, pubs etc lost out on trade and hotels and B&Bs had empty beds.”

He added: “The Askernish Open brings tens of thousands of pounds to our fragile economy every year.

“Hundreds of visitors stay in our hotels and B and Bs, spend money across the island and enjoy one of the finest golf experiences in the world.

“(The ferry) cancellation has caused immense problems for golfers and their families travelling for this weekend’s event.

“Sadly, it is just the latest in the long line of problems caused by ferry disruption. How much longer are we expected to put up with this?

“How much longer can our businesses survive and how much more disruption is our community expected to take before CalMac and the government accept enough is enough and fix the problem once and for all.”

Immediate action needed on ferry

Mr Taylor said the latest cancellation further underlines the lack of resilience in the ferry fleet.

“The lack of a spare vessel is so frustrating. They say sorry the ferry is broken we’ll try to fix it as soon as we can.

“That’s not good enough when we have dozens of people sitting in Mallaig wanting to come over and spend their cash across the island. It’s just crackers.

“Uist is a fantastic place to visit. But if you have to jump through so many hoops to get here inevitably some people won’t bother.”

Mary Schmoller is chair of South Uist Estates and a member of South Uist Ferry Business Input Group. She added: “It is nothing short of a disgrace and yet another reason why we need to see immediate action being taken before our island economy completely collapses’.

Robbie Drummond, managing director of CalMac, said: “We are extremely sorry for this latest disruption and how it has affected Uist communities and our customers.

“Our team worked hard to repair MV Lord of the Isles. I am pleased to report that the Mallaig-Lochboisdale service was fully reinstated this morning.”

Last month the Lochboisdale Ferry Business Impact Group said the loss of the Lord of the Isles for two weeks in May cost the economy nearly £650,000.

A survey of 395 businesses showed 91% were affected by the cancelled services. The vessel stopped for repairs between May 17 and 30.

Mr Drummond later visited the island and has since warned Uist residents will face a difficult winter due to the closure of Uig harbour.

The original Askernish course was built by Old Tom Morris and is on a new golf trail inspired by the legendary player and architect.

