‘How much longer are we expected to put up with this?’ Islanders’ anger as latest ferry cancellation disrupts South Uist golf event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘How much longer are we expected to put up with this?’ Islanders’ anger as latest ferry cancellation disrupts South Uist golf event

By John Ross
August 26, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 26, 2022, 6:44 pm
Golfers come near and far to play the Askernish Open. Picture Sandy McCook.
Golfers come near and far to play the Askernish Open. Picture Sandy McCook.

Islanders on South Uist say another ferry cancellation has caused “enormous problems” around one of its most important events.

The MV Lord of the Isles sailing from Mallaig and Lochboisdale was cancelled on Thursday on the eve of the Askernish Open golf event.

The three-day open attracts 150 golfers to the famous golf course, including some from abroad. It is worth tens of thousands of pounds to the island economy.

But the ferry’s cancellation disrupted play with some visitors’ arrival delayed. Bookings for overnight accommodation were also affected.

Latest in a series of disruptions

CalMac helped some golfers, including a party from America, and they made the journey via Barra. Others came via Uig where the boat was held for their arrival.

But those in South Uist say it is just the latest in a series of ferry problems this year. They fear many visitors will not return because of the situation.

Darren Taylor, CEO of community land owner Stòras Uibhist which owns and operates Askernish golf course, said the cancellation could not have come on a worse day.

He said people book a year in advance to attend the open and the ferry cancellation was “so frustrating”.

“My staff were here until 9pm fixing rotas and changing things around so we could get the golfers on the course when they arrived later on.

“We’ll just about manage, but we shouldn’t be put in that situation. I assume all the restaurants, pubs etc lost out on trade and hotels and B&Bs had empty beds.”

The Askernish course was originally built by Old Tom Morris. Picture Sandy McCook

He added: “The Askernish Open brings tens of thousands of pounds to our fragile economy every year.

“Hundreds of visitors stay in our hotels and B and Bs, spend money across the island and enjoy one of the finest golf experiences in the world.

“(The ferry) cancellation has caused immense problems for golfers and their families travelling for this weekend’s event.

“Sadly, it is just the latest in the long line of problems caused by ferry disruption. How much longer are we expected to put up with this?

“How much longer can our businesses survive and how much more disruption is our community expected to take before CalMac and the government accept enough is enough and fix the problem once and for all.”

Immediate action needed on ferry

Mr Taylor said the latest cancellation further underlines the lack of resilience in the ferry fleet.

“The lack of a spare vessel is so frustrating. They say sorry the ferry is broken we’ll try to fix it as soon as we can.

“That’s not good enough when we have dozens of people sitting in Mallaig wanting to come over and spend their cash across the island. It’s just crackers.

“Uist is a fantastic place to visit. But if you have to jump through so many hoops to get here inevitably some people won’t bother.”

Mary Schmoller is chair of South Uist Estates and a member of South Uist Ferry Business Input Group. She added: “It is nothing short of a disgrace and yet another reason why we need to see immediate action being taken before our island economy completely collapses’.

Robbie Drummond, managing director of CalMac, said: “We are extremely sorry for this latest disruption and how it has affected Uist communities and our customers.

“Our team worked hard to repair MV Lord of the Isles. I am pleased to report that the Mallaig-Lochboisdale service was fully reinstated this morning.”

Darren Taylor from Storas Uibhist

Last month the Lochboisdale Ferry Business Impact Group said the loss of the Lord of the Isles for two weeks in May cost the economy nearly £650,000.

A survey of 395 businesses showed 91% were affected by the cancelled services. The vessel stopped for repairs between May 17 and 30.

Mr Drummond later visited the island and has since warned Uist residents will face a difficult winter due to the closure of Uig harbour.

The original Askernish course was built by Old Tom Morris and is on a new golf trail inspired by the legendary player and architect.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Duncan Mackenzie features in new BBC Alba documentary. Photo Richard Else.
Highland deer stalker and historian who found cleared village to star in new BBC…
0
Aberdeenshire and Orkney will be hit by a school worker strike in September.
Parents told to plan for closures while council prepares for school strikes
0
Nairn Book And Arts Festival
All you need to know about Nairn Book And Arts Festival 2022
0
Three white water tubs on surging river.
Entrepreneurial couple take plunge with new Highlands adventure company
0
An overflowing bin on Bedford Road in Aberdeen on Friday. Photo: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
'Burn the cardboard, cheer on the strikers': What YOU are saying about the ongoing…
0
A section of the A9 near Dalwhinnie is closed. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Man airlifted to hospital following A9 Dalwhinnie crash
shetland tribute
Lerwick Town Hall’s clock to turn purple remembering those lost to drug overdoses
0
Orkney council pension
'Tough times' for investments hits Orkney council's pension pot
0
Councillor Duncan Macpherson says local clubs are 'up in arms' over Highland school rent hikes. Picture: Sandy McCook
Highland councillor calls for U-turn on school rent hikes
0
mail strike
'A kick in the teeth': Postal workers strike branding pay offer 'insulting'
0

More from Press and Journal

The humpback whale has been spotted at St Cyrus.
People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast
Friends of Anchor have delivered a treat to nurses in the acute cancer ward at ARI. Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
'Walking on air': Friends of Anchor donate trainers to nursing team
0
cancer fundraiser
Kintore team raises £4,500 in recognition of colleague's 'brave' cancer battle
0
Post Thumbnail
Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs
0
Balmoral, Scotland, April 2016: A road to Balmoral Castle in spring, Aberdeenshire; Shutterstock ID 723790405; Purchase Order: SCM Touring Guide; Job: NE250
Queen now expected to meet new prime minister at Balmoral
0
Inverness' Helen Nelson has been named in Scotland's starting XV for the game against the USA. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Rugby: Scotland Women head coach Bryan Easson says Summer Test series match with USA…