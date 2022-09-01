Gridlock traffic across Inverness as Kessock Bridge closes due to ‘concern for a person’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Kessock Bridge is closed while emergency services deal with an ongoing incident.

Emergency teams have been scrambled to the area following reports of a person in the water.

Roads across Inverness are packed with vehicles and gridlocked traffic, with queues stretching along the A9, Longman Road and along Telford Street.

Queues have also built up as far as the A862 heading towards Beauly – with police advising drivers to avoid the area this afternoon.

Police and firefighters were called to the Kessock Bridge just before 1.30pm on Thursday.

The fire service’s water rescue unit arrived at the ferry slipway in the South Kessock area of the city just moments later.

The team wasted no time in launching their vessel into the Beauly Firth before making haste towards the bridge.

Concern for person

Police confirmed they responded to reports of concern for a person.

A spokeswoman said: “The Kessock Bridge is currently closed following a concern for person call.

“Emergency services are in attendance dealing with the matter and motorists are asked to avoid the area.”

One fire appliance was sent to the scene but left a short time later.

Members of RNLI’s Kessock Lifeboat have also been launched to assist.

Traffic chaos

Live traffic maps show heavy traffic on most roads in and around the centre of Inverness.

A number of school buses may be delayed in picking up children including Fortrose Academy and Avoch Primary. Parents and guardians should check their school’s websites and social media pages for the latest updates.

It is not yet known when the Kessock Bridge will reopen.

More as we get it.