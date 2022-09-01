Gridlock traffic across Inverness as Kessock Bridge closes due to ‘concern for a person’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Gridlock traffic across Inverness as Kessock Bridge closes due to ‘concern for a person’

By Michelle Henderson
September 1, 2022, 2:07 pm Updated: September 1, 2022, 3:29 pm
Emergency teams have been scrambled to the Kessock Bridge area this afternoon.

The Kessock Bridge is closed while emergency services deal with an ongoing incident.

Emergency teams have been scrambled to the area following reports of a person in the water.

Roads across Inverness are packed with vehicles and gridlocked traffic, with queues stretching along the A9, Longman Road and along Telford Street.

Queues have also built up as far as the A862 heading towards Beauly – with police advising drivers to avoid the area this afternoon.

Police and firefighters were called to the Kessock Bridge just before 1.30pm on Thursday.

The fire service’s water rescue unit arrived at the ferry slipway in the South Kessock area of the city just moments later.

The fire service’s water rescue team have launched their vessel into the Beauly Firth at South Kessock to assist with the rescue operation.

The team wasted no time in launching their vessel into the Beauly Firth before making haste towards the bridge.

Concern for person

Police confirmed they responded to reports of concern for a person.

A spokeswoman said: “The Kessock Bridge is currently closed following a concern for person call.

“Emergency services are in attendance dealing with the matter and motorists are asked to avoid the area.”

One fire appliance was sent to the scene but left a short time later.

Members of RNLI’s Kessock Lifeboat have also been launched to assist.

Traffic chaos

Live traffic maps show heavy traffic on most roads in and around the centre of Inverness.

A number of school buses may be delayed in picking up children including Fortrose Academy and Avoch Primary. Parents and guardians should check their school’s websites and social media pages for the latest updates.

It is not yet known when the Kessock Bridge will reopen.

More as we get it.  

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Scottish Government green lights wind farm expansion in scenic Great Glen
0
Energy crisis could saddle those in Orkney with double the average bills of other…
0
Highland councillors call for urgent action on home insulation programme ahead of winter bills
0
Backlog warnings as bin crews get back to work after strike
0
Bays of Harris Estate: Residents prepare to vote in 'once in a lifetime' community…
0
A9 reopens on Kessock Bridge following concern for a person
0
Lochboisdale and Castlebay ferry terminal linkspans to close for urgent repairs
Police roll-out of emergency treatment Naloxone begins in Shetland
0
Two drivers taken hospital, one arrested, following crash near Dingwall
0
Lorry loader that killed nursery teacher was 'not maintained to a high standard'

More from Press and Journal

Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark
A giant leap for dram-kind: Glenlivet's newest single malt is literally out of this…
0
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: 'My players are here until I'm told otherwise'
Forres campaigners secure £400k boost to buy and transform abandoned Leanchoil Hospital
0
Loganair adds extra seats to Aberdeen to Dublin flights due to popularity of link
0
Molly's Cafe Bar: The Stonehaven venue making waves
0