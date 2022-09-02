Talks continue with Cosla and unions as further bin and school strikes loom

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Representatives have gathered around the table for another full-day of discussions to help bring an end to industrial action.

Public sector workers are preparing to host a second wave of strikes as efforts to secure a suitable pay deal continue.

Scotland’s streets were left in a state of disarray this week after refuse workers held a week-long walk out over a pay dispute.

A mass clean-up operation is under way as local authorities continue to work to tackle the backlog.

A number of schools are also expected to close to pupils next week as education staff join the picket line.

The strikes were prompted by a failure by local government body Cosla (Convention of Scottish Local Authorities) to reach a pay agreement with unions, after a 5% pay increase was rejected.

‘A lot can happen in 24 hours’

Members of Cosla have today gathered round the table for a full-day of talks to try to secure a suitable pay deal.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon held a summit with council and union leaders on Thursday, with discussions continuing well into the night.

Johanna Baxter, head of local government for Unison union was present for the discussions.

Speaking on Good Morning Scotland, she said all parties involved are willing to make a move to end bin and school strikes.

“We had some very constructive discussions, both with the first minister and with Cosla,” she said.

“I think the Scottish Government were certainly listening to the plight, both from ourselves and Cosla about the need for additional money.

“I think the judgement for Cosla leaders this morning is whether they have enough to deliver what we need for our members and end the industrial action which looms next week which would involve 13,000 unison members walking out in schools and early learning centres across the country.”

Ms Baxter said the talks considered both “the amount of money on the table and how it was constructed.”

Further bin and school strikes

Public sector workers are preparing to host a second wave of strikes.

Industrial action is planned in the Highlands, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire from September 6 to 14.

Orkney bin workers are also scheduled to strike from September 7 until 10.

School strikes are also planned this month in both Orkney and Aberdeenshire.

Ms Baxter says she is hopeful a good deal will be struck in the coming days.

She added: “A lot can happen in 24 hours, as the last week has shown, so I’m not going to count my chickens before they hatch. Certainly, there was a willingness on all sides to make movement.

“There is still a way to go in this, in terms of trying to avert the action which is planned for next week, but I would certainly hope that would focus the minds of everybody involved in trying to secure a resolution.”