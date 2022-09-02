Talks continue with Cosla and unions as further bin and school strikes loom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Talks continue with Cosla and unions as further bin and school strikes loom

By Michelle Henderson
September 2, 2022, 1:24 pm Updated: September 2, 2022, 1:55 pm
Talks are continuing as representatives strive to secure a public sector pay deal.
Talks are continuing as representatives strive to secure a public sector pay deal.

Representatives have gathered around the table for another full-day of discussions to help bring an end to industrial action.

Public sector workers are preparing to host a second wave of strikes as efforts to secure a suitable pay deal continue.

Scotland’s streets were left in a state of disarray this week after refuse workers held a week-long walk out over a pay dispute.

A mass clean-up operation is under way as local authorities continue to work to tackle the backlog.

A number of schools are also expected to close to pupils next week as education staff join the picket line.

The strikes were prompted by a failure by local government body Cosla (Convention of Scottish Local Authorities) to reach a pay agreement with unions, after a 5% pay increase was rejected.

‘A lot can happen in 24 hours’

Members of Cosla have today gathered round the table for a full-day of talks to try to secure a suitable pay deal.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon held a summit with council and union leaders on Thursday, with discussions continuing well into the night.

Johanna Baxter, head of local government for Unison union was present for the discussions.

Speaking on Good Morning Scotland, she said all parties involved are willing to make a move to end bin and school strikes.

“We had some very constructive discussions, both with the first minister and with Cosla,” she said.

Ms Baxter said the talks considered both "the amount of money on the table and how it was constructed."

“I think the Scottish Government were certainly listening to the plight, both from ourselves and Cosla about the need for additional money.

“I think the judgement for Cosla leaders this morning is whether they have enough to deliver what we need for our members and end the industrial action which looms next week which would involve 13,000 unison members walking out in schools and early learning centres across the country.”

Ms Baxter said the talks considered both “the amount of money on the table and how it was constructed.”

Further bin and school strikes

Public sector workers are preparing to host a second wave of strikes.

Industrial action is planned in the Highlands, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire from September 6 to 14.

Orkney bin workers are also scheduled to strike from September 7 until 10.

School strikes are also planned this month in both Orkney and Aberdeenshire.

Aberdeen City Council have warned households and businesses of further disruption in the coming days as they work to tackle the backlog and clear away street waste in the city, including on Rosemount.

Ms Baxter says she is hopeful a good deal will be struck in the coming days.

She added: “A lot can happen in 24 hours, as the last week has shown, so I’m not going to count my chickens before they hatch. Certainly, there was a willingness on all sides to make movement.

“There is still a way to go in this, in terms of trying to avert the action which is planned for next week, but I would certainly hope that would focus the minds of everybody involved in trying to secure a resolution.”

