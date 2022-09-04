Faulty train causes disruption to Glasgow and Oban/Mallaig service

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fault on a train has caused delays and disruption to services running between Glasgow and Oban/Mallaig.

The train developed a fault on the ScotRail Mallaig to Crianlarich 10.06am service today.

This has resulted in the train being stuck at Mallaig and blocking some of the tracks.

The service was cancelled and the 12.11pm Oban to Glasgow Queen Street train will be terminated at Crianlarich.

Delays expected until 3pm

Alternative transport has been requested for those at Mallaig, Fort William and Crianlarich but ScotRail is encouraging customers to make alternative arrangements.

UPDATE: • The next train service from Mallaig departs at 16:01 to Queen St and at 17:37 from Fort William to Queen St.

• The next train service from Oban to Queen St calling at stations departs Oban at 16:11 and departs Crianlarich at 17:27 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) September 4, 2022

Delays and disruption is expected to affect the service until after 4pm today with the next train departing from Mallaig at 4.01pm to Glasgow Queen Street.

From Oban, the next service calling at all stations to Glasgow will be departing at 4.11pm.