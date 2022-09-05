Work to restore full capacity at Dr Gray’s Hospital continues following ‘significant’ pipe leak

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work to bring Dr Gray’s Hospital back to full operation continues after all elective surgical procedures were cancelled due to a “significant” pipe leak.

Three of the Elgin hospital’s four operating theatres were closed last month after a dislodged drainage pipe left the facilities, as well as the equipment in them, out of use.

The birthing pool in ward three was also temporarily unavailable, with more complicated cases transferred to other hospitals in the north-east.

While the damaged pipe was fixed shortly after, a large clean-up operation was required to ensure staff could safely return to the theatres and procedures can resume as normal.

Work to bring facilities back into use

Hospital officials have now confirmed one of the operating facilities, as well as a dedicated recovery area and the hospital’s birthing pool, have been brought back into use.

Work is also under way to ensure the environment in the other two rooms is meeting regulatory standards – with teams carrying out further air sampling.

Dr Gray’s Hospital general manager Alasdair Pattinson said: “Teams have been working hard to get facilities back into use as quickly as possible.

“Air sampling takes time but we are making steady progress and we look forward to all theatres being back in operation once again.

“Thanks again to colleagues for all your hard work and members of the community too for bearing with us at this difficult time.”