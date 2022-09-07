Aberdeen woman grateful for playing opportunity as she prepares to represent Scotland at Street Soccer’s Nations Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen woman grateful for playing opportunity as she prepares to represent Scotland at Street Soccer’s Nations Cup

By Sophie Goodwin
September 7, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 7, 2022, 8:57 am
Aberdeen's Selina Edwards, second from left in top row, will represent Scotland at the Street Soccer Nations Cup this weekend. (Photo by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media)
Aberdeen woman Selina Edwards is ready to grasp her football chance as she prepares to represent Scotland in Street Soccer’s Nations Cup this weekend.

Street Soccer Scotland uses sport as a way to help individuals experiencing homelessness, mental health issues, addiction, poverty, and unemployment.

Selina, 27, started her journey with Street Soccer Scotland in July last year when she began taking part in their Street45, women-only programme.

The women-only programme, which is delivered at Goals in Aberdeen, is structured to give participants 45 minutes of exercise, as well as 45 minutes of personal development

A year on, the Granite City native has been selected to play for Scotland at Street Soccer’s Nations Cup tournament, which takes place in Dundee between September 9 and 11.

An avid football fan and coach at Colony Colts in Inverurie, Selina is grateful Street Soccer has given her another chance of playing the beautiful game.

Making the most of Scotland opportunity

She said: “There’s been quite a lot going on in my life over the years, but football has always been the positive – and it’s been there all the way through.

“That’s from being a supporter, then going into coaching, and now finally getting a chance to make the most of the playing side of things.

“It was always a bit of a dream when I was younger. When I was kid, it was probably a bit of an unrealistic dream because women’s football wasn’t where it’s at now.

“I came to Street Soccer to try and get more confident. Initially, it was to help with my confidence with coaching, but when you play you do become a better coach.

“It’s been great. Street Soccer has helped kick this off for me. I’ve started playing 5-a-side with other groups now as well.

“I’ve made the most of the opportunity, and can’t wait for the tournament.”

Street Soccer Scotland’s women and men’s teams. (Photo by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media)

The tournament, which is free to attend, kicks off in Dundee’s City Square on Friday morning with stands set-up and events being put on for fans.

The nations involved are Scotland, England, Northern Ireland, Wales, the Ivory Coast, Sweden, Republic of Ireland, and Afghanistan.

For the players, the tournament is an opportunity to showcase the hard work they’ve put in – with Selina’s commitment to her country including quite a bit of travelling.

Selina said: “I’ve really enjoyed all the training and getting to know the players. It’s been a bit hectic going to Dundee and Glasgow once a week, but it’s just been great.

“I’m looking forward to the tournament – it’s all got a bit real over the last week. There are nerves, but nerves are a good thing.

“Hopefully I can play like how I have been in training – and just relax and enjoy it. I’m really looking forward to it.”

How does Street Soccer help change lives?

Selina’s coach Sarah Rhind – who also hails from Aberdeen – knows first hand the benefit of Street Soccer Scotland’s work.

Rhind says the charity helped her turn her life around after struggling with addiction, and she represented Scotland at the 2015 Homeless World Cup as part of Street Soccer.

She now works for the charity as a coach and coordinator, and plays at the highest level of Scottish women’s football in SWPL 1 with Hamilton Accies.

Sarah said: “These kinds of opportunities are amazing – I’ve gone through this journey myself. I’m where I am now because of Street Soccer.

Street Soccer coach Sarah Rhind plays for Hamilton Accies in SWPL 1.

“I was a bit like Selina where I was playing a bit of football growing up, but to have this kind of opportunity it just spurred me on and made me more hungry for the game.

“Playing football with Street Soccer made me believe in myself again and gave me my self-confidence back.

“Now playing in SWPL 1, if you had said that to me a few years ago, I would never have believed I would be doing it – I would’ve laughed at you.

“I can’t believe I’m at where I am now and it’s all come from my journey which started here with Street Soccer.

“We provide an environment that is supportive. And from the small things like having self-belief, structure, a routine and meeting new people – being involved with this, it helps build you up.”

