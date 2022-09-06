Sandwick Junior High School in Shetland afforded more time to address challenges facing pupils

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sandwick Junior High School in Shetland has been afforded more time to resolve issues that were uncovered during an inspection in 2019.

Education Scotland, which carried out the inspections, has now written to parents and carers of pupils at Sandwick, after a follow-up visit in June 2022.

Inspectors made a visit in 2019 and found the facility to be “weak” in several areas with Education Scotland issuing several recommendations for improvement.

The letter acknowledged that progress had been made since 2019, including the refreshed vision and values for the school and the development of new courses.

Children and young people also have a better understanding of the purpose of their learning compared to the 2019 inspection.

However, it is noted that challenges still remain in the wake of Covid and there continues to be four weak areas carried over from the 2019 inspection.

This includes strategic leadership, the curriculum, learning, teaching and assessment, and approaches to checking the progress of children.

Education Scotland concluded that the school needs more time and will carry out another visit to the school within the next nine months.

Chairman of the Education & Families Committee, Davie Sandison: “A huge amount of work is going on within the school, with the support of the local community and the Council’s Children’s Services, to progress the required improvements.

“There is a real unity, purpose and desire within the Sandwick Junior High School community to improve the school.”

You can read the full 2019 report here, last week’s follow up report is due to be published in August.