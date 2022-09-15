Orkney council seeking to rectify empty homes policy which resulted in ‘unintended consequences’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highlands & Islands

Orkney council seeking to rectify empty homes policy which resulted in ‘unintended consequences’

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
September 15, 2022, 11:45 am
Orkney empty homes
Kirkwall. Photo: Shutterstock

Councillors in Orkney will consider a change to the local authority’s policy on council tax surcharges for empty homes, as it has been resulting in “unintended consequences.”

A report will go to the policy and resources committee in relation to a 100% surcharge which is applied to properties that have been unoccupied for more than a year.

In “a small number of cases”, the report states, the council’s current policy has seen the surcharge applied as soon as a property is inherited by next of kin, if the previous owner of the property passed away in a hospital or care home, and hadn’t been living in the property for some time.

The current policy means the inheritor of a property doesn’t have time to carry out repair work or put the property up for sale before being hit with the surcharge.

The report states this is “an unintended consequence of the current policy”, which has been in place since 2019.

At Tuesday’s committee meeting, councillors will be asked to rectify this by giving powers to the council’s Head of Finance to delay the introduction of the 100% surcharge for up to 12 months in such cases where a property owner passes while in a hospital or care home.

It is hoped this will mean property inheritors’ plans can be taken into account before the surcharge is imposed.

According to the report, this would better serve the point of the policy – to see empty houses back in use.

Orkney currently has around 220 properties that fall into the council tax definition of being long-term empty homes.

