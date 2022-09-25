Stronger together: New Western Isles Women in Business group aims to share support, advice and ideas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Stronger together: New Western Isles Women in Business group aims to share support, advice and ideas

By Eve McLachlan
September 25, 2022, 6:00 am
a group of women stand smiling together.
'From hoteliers to yoga instructors to photographers and confectioners': The first Western Isles -- Women in Business meeting. Photo: Lindsay Robertson

When Uist business owners Lindsay Robertson and Sharon MacRury worked together this summer, it planted the seed for a new network supporting local women.

At the time they didn’t realise what their meeting would lead to. Ms Robertson, of Long Island Retreats, was hosting influencers to help promote her business, and invited other local businesses to collaborate.

One of them was Ms MacRury’s party planning business Island Dreams.

‘Let’s just put it out there’

“We both sat down after the visitors had left,” Ms Robertson recalls, “and talked about the opportunity there was to do a lot more, in terms of collaborating.”

After working together again a month later, the two decided to “just put it out there” and see if there was interest in wider cooperation between businesswomen in the islands.

The result was a group of women representing everyone from “hoteliers to yoga instructors to photographers and confectioners” getting together in the Dark Island Hotel in Benbecula.

As well as running Long Island Retreats & Larder, Lindsay Robertson has her own photography business.

It was the Western Isles – Women in Business group’s first official meeting.

The group aims to share experiences and expertise to combat some of the problems that come with running a business on the small, scattered islands of the Outer Hebrides.

The first meeting included a talk from Joanna Peteranna, Highlands and Islands enterprise area manager for the Outer Hebrides.

She said it was “really fantastic to spend time discussing business with such a talented and enthusiastic group of women.”

‘You don’t have that network around you’

With the businesses so dispersed, Ms Robertson says that “there’s not necessarily the same opportunities to come together as there is on the mainland.”

Additionally, she says, many of the businesses on the islands are “microbusinesses”, often being run by women by themselves.

Sharon MacRury is the woman behind party planning business Island Dreams.

“You don’t have that network around you,” she says.

So it’s no surprise that interest in the Western Isles – Women in Business group has spread quickly since its launch just over two weeks ago.

‘Can we join virtually?’

Ms Robertson and Ms MacRury are both based in Uist, but there’s been interest from across the islands.

“I’ve had people contact us from Lewis and Harris to say, ‘can we join virtually?'”

In the future, the group hopes to host online sessions that anyone can join, as well as events across the islands.

It will provide an important social hub for local businesswomen, but will also have practical benefits.

The founders say working as a team to share business skills and advice is more important than ever.

Joanna Peteranna.

Between recovering from Covid and heading into a cost-of-living crisis, businesses everywhere are struggling.

But Ms MacRury pointed out that the remoteness of the Hebrides has led to unique challenges.

“We’re dependant on ferries,” she said, noting that the ongoing disruption has been a huge problem for local business owners.

“CalMac’s put a big question mark (over local business),” she says.

“A lot of challenges lie ahead for island businesses.”

‘Pressing the reset button’

For Ms MacRury, the group is about “pressing the reset button” after a tough summer “and being able to look ahead.”

“Our main aim is that people see that working together and collaborating puts them in a stronger position,” she says, with the group providing a place to share support, advice, and ideas.

And she hopes that the initial meeting will be the start of something bigger.

One of the aims of the meeting was to gather ideas for future meetings, ranging from hosting speakers from across Scotland to gin tastings and a Christmas party.

“It’s very much a starting point,” Ms Robertson says.

“We just want to get people around the table. I think the numbers and enthusiasm will grow with each meeting.”

