Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy Bridge

The woman who died in a crash involving a lorry on the A95 has been named as Sally Foulds from the Nethy Bridge area.

Mrs Foulds was the driver of a grey Ford Focus car which was involved in a collision with a blue Volvo articulated lorry near Broomhill on September 14.

The 38-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called to the incident on the Aviemore to Boyndie road just before 8am along with three fire appliances and two ambulances.

The road remained closed for around eight hours while emergency services attended the scene.

The driver of the lorry involved in the crash was uninjured.

Appeal for witnesses

Police urge anyone who witnessed the crash or was in the area at the time to get in touch as their inquiries into the circumstances surrounding it continue.

Sergeant Chris Donaldson from the Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Sally’s family and friends.

“Our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may be able to help and who hasn’t yet spoken to police to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0487 of September 14.