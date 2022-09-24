Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy Bridge

By Lauren Robertson
September 24, 2022, 11:29 am Updated: September 24, 2022, 11:54 am
Sally Foulds died in a crash on the A95. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Sally Foulds died in a crash on the A95. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The woman who died in a crash involving a lorry on the A95 has been named as Sally Foulds from the Nethy Bridge area.

Mrs Foulds was the driver of a grey Ford Focus car which was involved in a collision with a blue Volvo articulated lorry near Broomhill on September 14.

The 38-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called to the incident on the Aviemore to Boyndie road just before 8am along with three fire appliances and two ambulances.

The road remained closed for around eight hours while emergency services attended the scene.

The driver of the lorry involved in the crash was uninjured.

Appeal for witnesses

Police urge anyone who witnessed the crash or was in the area at the time to get in touch as their inquiries into the circumstances surrounding it continue.

Sergeant Chris Donaldson from the Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Sally’s family and friends.

“Our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may be able to help and who hasn’t yet spoken to police to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0487 of September 14.

