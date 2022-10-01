Inverness flight to Mallorca cancelled over contractual dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverness flight to Mallorca cancelled over contractual dispute

By Michelle Henderson
October 1, 2022, 2:15 pm Updated: October 1, 2022, 2:23 pm
Inverness Airport
The flight to Palma in Mallorca was due to depart Inverness Airport at 9.10am on Sunday.

Highland passengers heading for the beaches of Mallorca will be left disappointed as Sunday’s flight from Inverness Airport is grounded.

The AEA412 JetsGo Holidays flight bound for Palma, Mallorca, was due to take off at 9.10am tomorrow.

However, airport bosses have today confirmed the flight has been pulled from the schedule.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours before the flight was due to take off.

Highlands and Islands Airports (Hial) say the charter airline, contracted by JetsGo Holidays, will not operate the flight due to a contractual dispute.

Passengers due to fly from Inverness to Malorca tomorrow are to be left disappointed as the flight has been pulled from the schedule.

Sunday’s inbound flight from Palma to Inverness is scheduled to operate as normal.

Hial bosses say they are working hard to make contact with the airline to resolve the matter.

Impending flights to Mallorca left in ‘considerable doubt’

A spokesman said: “This is a highly unusual and deeply regrettable situation that is not of HIAL’s, or Inverness Airport’s, making and we entirely sympathise with affected passengers.

” We will continue to seek information from JetsGo and trust that the company will contact its customers as a matter of urgency.”

Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (HIAL) can confirm the cancellation of JetsGo Holidays flight AEA412, due to depart…

Posted by Inverness Airport on Saturday, 1 October 2022

Officials say the situation has left departures from Inverness Airport to Mallorca later this month in “considerable doubt.”

He added: “We continue to seek clarification from JetsGo but repeated attempts to contact the company today have been unsuccessful.

” At this stage, we are awaiting information regarding October 9 and October 16 departures, which now appear to be in considerable doubt.”

