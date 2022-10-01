Inverness flight to Mallorca cancelled over contractual dispute

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland passengers heading for the beaches of Mallorca will be left disappointed as Sunday’s flight from Inverness Airport is grounded.

The AEA412 JetsGo Holidays flight bound for Palma, Mallorca, was due to take off at 9.10am tomorrow.

However, airport bosses have today confirmed the flight has been pulled from the schedule.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours before the flight was due to take off.

Highlands and Islands Airports (Hial) say the charter airline, contracted by JetsGo Holidays, will not operate the flight due to a contractual dispute.

Sunday’s inbound flight from Palma to Inverness is scheduled to operate as normal.

Hial bosses say they are working hard to make contact with the airline to resolve the matter.

Impending flights to Mallorca left in ‘considerable doubt’

A spokesman said: “This is a highly unusual and deeply regrettable situation that is not of HIAL’s, or Inverness Airport’s, making and we entirely sympathise with affected passengers.

” We will continue to seek information from JetsGo and trust that the company will contact its customers as a matter of urgency.”

Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (HIAL) can confirm the cancellation of JetsGo Holidays flight AEA412, due to depart… Posted by Inverness Airport on Saturday, 1 October 2022

Officials say the situation has left departures from Inverness Airport to Mallorca later this month in “considerable doubt.”

He added: “We continue to seek clarification from JetsGo but repeated attempts to contact the company today have been unsuccessful.

” At this stage, we are awaiting information regarding October 9 and October 16 departures, which now appear to be in considerable doubt.”