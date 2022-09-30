No trains between Inverness and Elgin for 11 days due to works on new Inverness Airport station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

No trains between Inverness and Elgin for 11 days due to works on new Inverness Airport station

By Cameron Roy
September 30, 2022, 4:16 pm Updated: September 30, 2022, 5:34 pm
Inverness Airport Station works will close the line for 11 days. Image: Network Rail.
Inverness Airport Station works will close the line for 11 days. Image: Network Rail.

No trains will run between Elgin and Inverness for 11 days due to works building the new Inverness Airport station.

Network Rail has announced from 11.55pm on Friday, October 14, to 4.45am on Wednesday, October 26, the line will be closed.

They say the necessary works are not possible while the line remains open, but workers will work “around the clock” to complete them.

It will allow the workers to install a passing loop through the station and enhance sections of the track between Inverness and Nairn.

What works are taking place?

The Inverness Airport train station has been on the drawing board for more than a decade.

It will be an additional stop on the line between the Highlands and Aberdeen, giving international travellers easy access to both Inverness and the Granite City.

Work began on the £14m project in October 2021.

The plans involve a footbridge over the railway line at Inverness Airport station. Image: Network Rail.

The new, accessible station – due to be finished in December – will serve as an interchange for passengers travelling between the airport and Inverness.

In March, transport minister Jenny Gilruth visited the site and said it will make the area “more attractive” for investors.

How bad will the disruption be?

There will be major disruption over the course of the 11 days.

This is not the first time the line has needed to be closed due to work on the airport station.

In July, the line was closed for 54 hours while the old masonry arch bridge was removed.

Kris Kinnear, Network Rail Scotland’s capital delivery director, said: “We understand that this is not great news for those making plans to travel during the holiday to visit family or friends or for leisure purposes.”

The works hope to make a lasting improvement to Inverness Airport. Image: Network Rail.

How will people travel between Inverness and Aberdeen?

Trains that run along the entire Aberdeen to Inverness route will be replaced by buses between Inverness and Nairn.

Services that only run between Inverness and Elgin will be replaced completely by buses.

In the mornings, ScotRail has arranged for a bus to depart from Elgin to Aberdeen at 4.13am, calling at all stations, which will provide an early arrival at Aberdeen.

In the evenings, the 10pm Aberdeen to Inverness train will terminate at Inverurie, with a bus in place for travel between Inverurie and Inverness.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “I would encourage customers to plan ahead using the ScotRail app or website and remember that journey times will be longer than normal where replacement buses are in use.

“I’d also like to thank our customers for their patience in bearing with us while this important rail link for the area is delivered.”

Tags

Conversation

