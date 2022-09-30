No trains between Inverness and Elgin for 11 days due to works on new Inverness Airport station

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

No trains will run between Elgin and Inverness for 11 days due to works building the new Inverness Airport station.

Network Rail has announced from 11.55pm on Friday, October 14, to 4.45am on Wednesday, October 26, the line will be closed.

They say the necessary works are not possible while the line remains open, but workers will work “around the clock” to complete them.

It will allow the workers to install a passing loop through the station and enhance sections of the track between Inverness and Nairn.

What works are taking place?

The Inverness Airport train station has been on the drawing board for more than a decade.

It will be an additional stop on the line between the Highlands and Aberdeen, giving international travellers easy access to both Inverness and the Granite City.

Work began on the £14m project in October 2021.

The new, accessible station – due to be finished in December – will serve as an interchange for passengers travelling between the airport and Inverness.

In March, transport minister Jenny Gilruth visited the site and said it will make the area “more attractive” for investors.

How bad will the disruption be?

There will be major disruption over the course of the 11 days.

This is not the first time the line has needed to be closed due to work on the airport station.

In July, the line was closed for 54 hours while the old masonry arch bridge was removed.

Kris Kinnear, Network Rail Scotland’s capital delivery director, said: “We understand that this is not great news for those making plans to travel during the holiday to visit family or friends or for leisure purposes.”

How will people travel between Inverness and Aberdeen?

Trains that run along the entire Aberdeen to Inverness route will be replaced by buses between Inverness and Nairn.

Services that only run between Inverness and Elgin will be replaced completely by buses.

In the mornings, ScotRail has arranged for a bus to depart from Elgin to Aberdeen at 4.13am, calling at all stations, which will provide an early arrival at Aberdeen.

In the evenings, the 10pm Aberdeen to Inverness train will terminate at Inverurie, with a bus in place for travel between Inverurie and Inverness.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “I would encourage customers to plan ahead using the ScotRail app or website and remember that journey times will be longer than normal where replacement buses are in use.

“I’d also like to thank our customers for their patience in bearing with us while this important rail link for the area is delivered.”