Fallen tree closes the A835 near Rogie Falls

A Highland road was closed in both directions this morning due to a fallen tree.
The A835 Inverness to Ullapool road was shut near Rogie Falls due to a tree partially blocking the carriageway.
Bear Scotland was made aware of the obstruction at around 6.30am.
A team was quickly dispatched to the area to remove the tree from the route.
A835 A834 – Gorstan – Hazard, All lanes restricted in both directions https://t.co/YklzB2sp9f #TSIncident
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 2, 2022
The road was closed for around two hours as they worked at the scene.
Police were made aware of the incident.
A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a fallen tree partially obstructing the A835 near Rogie Falls around 6.30am on Sunday, October 2. Bear Scotland was made aware.”
The road has since reopened.