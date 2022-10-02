Fallen tree closes the A835 near Rogie Falls

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Highland road was closed in both directions this morning due to a fallen tree.

The A835 Inverness to Ullapool road was shut near Rogie Falls due to a tree partially blocking the carriageway.

Bear Scotland was made aware of the obstruction at around 6.30am.

A team was quickly dispatched to the area to remove the tree from the route.

A835 A834 – Gorstan – Hazard, All lanes restricted in both directions https://t.co/YklzB2sp9f #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 2, 2022

The road was closed for around two hours as they worked at the scene.

Police were made aware of the incident.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a fallen tree partially obstructing the A835 near Rogie Falls around 6.30am on Sunday, October 2. Bear Scotland was made aware.”

The road has since reopened.