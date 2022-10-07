Amanda Holden to climb Ben Nevis today as part of charity challenge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Radio presenter Amanda Holden will climb Ben Nevis today as part of a charity challenge.

She will take on Scotland’s most iconic mountain to raise money for Heart Radio’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise.

As part of the Three Peaks Charity, the 51-year-old and her team have also braved all weathers to conquer Snowdon and Scafell Pike through the night.

By the time they reach the summit of Ben Nevis, they will have climbed a total of 10,476ft to the highest points in Scotland, Wales and England in just 24 hours.

Ben Nevis climb to help small charities

The Heart Radio presenter has been joined by a group of people for the climbs who represent many of the small charities that will benefit from the challenge.

Nicknamed Mandy’s Mountaineers, each climber has their own personal reason for taking part.

Ms Holden has been sharing posts on social media to show each step of their journey.

Funds raised will help to deliver food banks, mental health support and domestic violence helplines, among other initiatives.

Anyone who wishes to support the challenge can donate money through the Heart website.

In a statement shared online, Ms Holden said: “For the past few years, I have had the privilege of meeting incredible people who do truly life-changing work.

“Right now, so many people across the UK are living in crisis and they need our help. They have inspired me to take on the toughest challenge of my life.

“I’ve done all the training and am supported by a fantastic team on the journey. We’re ready to raise money for these incredible causes and help make some noise for the work that they do.”