Man killed in A9 crash involving two cars and van towing a tractor

A 64-year-old has been killed in a crash involving two cars and a van towing a small tractor.

The man, who has not been named, died at the scene of the crash on the A9 Inverness to Perth road, near Kingussie.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 6.45pm on Wednesday. It is the ninth death on a 25-mile stretch of the A9 in just three months.

Police said a silver Ford C-Max travelling south on the single carriageway was involved in a collision with two vehicles travelling north, a white Mercedes Sprinter van towing a trailer carrying a small tractor and a blue or black Renault Captur.

Four others treated at crash scene on A9

The driver of the Ford died at the scene.

The 41-year-old male driver of the van and his 20-year-old male passenger were checked over by paramedics.

The 61-year-old woman driving the Renault and her passenger, a 79-year-old man were also treated at the scene.

The road was closed for about 10 hours while crash investigations were carried out and reopened around 4am today.

Sergeant Alasdair MacKay, from the roads policing team, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time.

“As we continue our inquiries into the circumstances I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened, or who has relevant dash cam footage of the area at the time, to contact us.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 quoting reference 2835 of October 12.