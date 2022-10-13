Man killed in A9 crash involving two cars and van towing a tractor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Man killed in A9 crash involving two cars and van towing a tractor

By Louise Glen
October 13, 2022, 9:02 am Updated: October 13, 2022, 1:03 pm
Police closed the A9 near Kingussie for about 10 hours following the crash. Photo: Google Maps
Police closed the A9 near Kingussie for about 10 hours following the crash. Photo: Google Maps

A 64-year-old has been killed in a crash involving two cars and a van towing a small tractor.

The man, who has not been named, died at the scene of the crash on the A9 Inverness to Perth road, near Kingussie.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 6.45pm on Wednesday. It is the ninth death on a 25-mile stretch of the A9 in just three months.

Police said a silver Ford C-Max travelling south on the single carriageway was involved in a collision with two vehicles travelling north, a white Mercedes Sprinter van towing a trailer carrying a small tractor and a blue or black Renault Captur.

Four others treated at crash scene on A9

The driver of the Ford died at the scene.

The 41-year-old male driver of the van and his 20-year-old male passenger were checked over by paramedics.

The 61-year-old woman driving the Renault and her passenger, a 79-year-old man were also treated at the scene.

The road was closed for about 10 hours while crash investigations were carried out and reopened around 4am today.

Sergeant Alasdair MacKay, from the roads policing team, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time.

“As we continue our inquiries into the circumstances I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened, or who has relevant dash cam footage of the area at the time, to contact us.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 quoting reference 2835 of October 12.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Police closed the A9 near Kingussie for about 10 hours following the crash. Photo: Google Maps
Emergency services called to motorbike crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis
Police closed the A9 near Kingussie for about 10 hours following the crash. Photo: Google Maps
Council leader wants residents to write letters to parliament over £7 million budget hole…
Police closed the A9 near Kingussie for about 10 hours following the crash. Photo: Google Maps
Giant whale sculpture for new picnic area in Sanday
Police closed the A9 near Kingussie for about 10 hours following the crash. Photo: Google Maps
Clachnacuddin FC pitches in with fellow Highland League teams to help with cost-of-living impact…
Scottish Sea Farms salmon.
Scottish Sea Farms to give each employee a £750 cost-of-living support payment
Basking shark with its mouth open
Annual sightings of basking sharks in Shetland have increased from seven to more than…
Police closed the A9 near Kingussie for about 10 hours following the crash. Photo: Google Maps
Aldi and Iceland to pull down the shutters this Boxing Day on stores in…
Police closed the A9 near Kingussie for about 10 hours following the crash. Photo: Google Maps
Surfacing improvements planned for A87 through Portree cancelled
Police closed the A9 near Kingussie for about 10 hours following the crash. Photo: Google Maps
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
Police closed the A9 near Kingussie for about 10 hours following the crash. Photo: Google Maps
Two-mile exclusion zone at Lewis croft due to bird flu outbreak

Most Read

1
Police closed the A9 near Kingussie for about 10 hours following the crash. Photo: Google Maps
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Police closed the A9 near Kingussie for about 10 hours following the crash. Photo: Google Maps
Woman stole partner’s bank card when he was arrested during romantic getaway
3
Police closed the A9 near Kingussie for about 10 hours following the crash. Photo: Google Maps
Aberdeen residents on low-cost district heating scheme will not face rising bills
4
Police closed the A9 near Kingussie for about 10 hours following the crash. Photo: Google Maps
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
5
Police closed the A9 near Kingussie for about 10 hours following the crash. Photo: Google Maps
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Police closed the A9 near Kingussie for about 10 hours following the crash. Photo: Google Maps
REVIEW: Controversial Jerry Sadowitz takes it to the limit for laughs at the Tivoli
7
Karen Robertson Aberdeen
Two-year ban for driver found ‘drooling’ behind wheel
8
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
9
Police closed the A9 near Kingussie for about 10 hours following the crash. Photo: Google Maps
Police grow ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing person Eleanor Mallet from Inverness
10
Police closed the A9 near Kingussie for about 10 hours following the crash. Photo: Google Maps
Family of late Aberdeen knitwear creator sell her goods to raise money for brain…

More from Press and Journal

Police closed the A9 near Kingussie for about 10 hours following the crash. Photo: Google Maps
No trains between Inverness and Elgin from today due to works on new Inverness…
Police closed the A9 near Kingussie for about 10 hours following the crash. Photo: Google Maps
Moreen Simpson: Quitting smoking was torturous - but I've never looked back
Police closed the A9 near Kingussie for about 10 hours following the crash. Photo: Google Maps
REVIEW: Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) oozed silliness and sensibility in Aberdeen
Police closed the A9 near Kingussie for about 10 hours following the crash. Photo: Google Maps
North Region Junior football: Top-flight front-runners Hermes and Bridge of Don Thistle meet under…
Police closed the A9 near Kingussie for about 10 hours following the crash. Photo: Google Maps
Neil Gauld's thirst for goals remains after Banks o' Dee striker reaches another milestone
Police closed the A9 near Kingussie for about 10 hours following the crash. Photo: Google Maps
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits inability to talk to his team at half-time is…
Police closed the A9 near Kingussie for about 10 hours following the crash. Photo: Google Maps
Richard Gordon: For the most part, European football now looks like a waste of…
Police closed the A9 near Kingussie for about 10 hours following the crash. Photo: Google Maps
Euan McColm: Liz Truss & Co's bizarre performance art is a disturbing must-see
Police closed the A9 near Kingussie for about 10 hours following the crash. Photo: Google Maps
Neil Godsman: Aberdeenshire farmer who expanded into Estonia
Police closed the A9 near Kingussie for about 10 hours following the crash. Photo: Google Maps
Highland captain Callum Carson sets sights on first away day win after narrow Kelso…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented