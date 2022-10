A body has been found in Inverness during a search for a 65-year-old woman who went missing in the area.

Although formal identification has not taken place, police said the family of Eleanor Mallet has been informed.

The 65-year-old was last seen on Saturday, October 8, in the Milton of Leys area of the city.

Officers confirmed a body was found in Inverness on Wednesday evening.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.