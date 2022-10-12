Police grow ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing person Eleanor Mallet from Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 65-year-old woman has been reported missing from Inverness.

Eleanor Mallet was last seen in the Milton of Leys area of Inverness at around 1.30pm on Saturday, October 8.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to help trace the 65-year-old and are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Ms Mallet is described as being around 5ft, of slim build and with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a teal rain jacket.

It is believed she may have access to a white VW Polo, registration SY63 XKP.

Sergeant Michael Heath said: “No one has seen Eleanor for a number of days and we are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“We believe she may have access to her car and are appealing for anyone with any information on her whereabouts or anyone who has seen the car to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident 1454 of October 12.