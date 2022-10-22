Tobermory Book Festival returns next week following two-year break

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Tobermory Book Festival returns after a two-year absence, promising a jam-packed programme of events next week.

For people interested in stories and tales of the Highlands and Islands, the three-day festival is ideal running from Friday, October 28, until Sunday, October 30.

One highlight of the festival will be the retelling of the fabled sinking of the Tobermory Galleon, a Spanish ship which sank in the bay in 1588, rumoured to be laden with gold.

Author, Ian Bradley will tell the extraordinary story of The Coffin Roads with particular reference to Mull, Moidart and Ardnamurchan.

Many events during the festival’s run will take place at the Western Isle Hotel, which overlooks the stunning and picturesque bay.

Scottish broadcaster and journalist Sally Magnusson will also be in attendance and will talk at a grand dinner on October 29.

The flavours of the Highlands and Islands are explored with authors of Street Food Scotland, the Tobermory Seafood Bible and the Seafood Shack.

Organisers are encouraging people to come to the event after CalMac published its winter timetable with regular services between the Isle of Mull and the mainland.

The festival is celebrating its third year, having started in 2018, but the last two years have forced organisers to cancel the event due to the pandemic.

Hugh Andrew, one of the organisers of the Tobermory Book Festival, said: “After two years away, we are very excited to bring back the Tobermory Book Festival with a programme packed with superb speakers.

“Whether you’re a resident or a visitor to Mull, there is something for everyone as we explore not only the wildlife, landscape and people of our island, but the traditions, community and history of Scotland’s Highlands and Islands, and enjoy some of the very best flavours and foods the region can offer.”

To find out more about the Tobermory Book Festival, click here.