Achmelvich beach car park to be upgraded thanks to £1.2 million boost for north-west Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Parking at a popular beach will be made easier thanks to a £1.2million funding boost for the north-west Highlands.

Achmelvich Beach is a popular stop-off for many visitors, including those doing the NC500.

However, the Assynt Development Trust has been pushing for upgrades to the car park due to its small size, poor drainage and inadequate toilet facilities.

Now the group has been awarded £500,000 for the project through the Scottish Government’s Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund (RTIF).

The work will be carried out in partnership with Highland Council.

It is one of three projects to benefit from this round of funding, which is administered by VisitScotland.

Boost for tourists and locals

The famous trail at Stac Pollaidh will also be upgraded to create an 80-space car park and public toilet facilities for walkers, using £440,000 of funding.

An additional £240,000 will improve toilet provisions at four sites in the north-west Highlands – Lochinver, Scourie, Rhiconich and Kinlochbervie.

Improvements to these facilities will benefit the Highlands tourism industry as many people travel along the NC500 and stop off at these sites.

Commenting on the funding boost for projects in her local area, Highland MSP Maree Todd said: “I’m delighted to see more projects in my constituency benefit from the Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund in the latest round of funding.

“I know from my communication with constituents in north-west Highland that toilet provision is an area of significant concern, so I’m pleased to see that funding has been allocated to upgrade facilities in the area.

“Another common issue impacting communities, particularly those situated along the NC500 route is irresponsible parking, where some cars and motorhomes park in scenic spots, causing damage to nature or blocking access.

“As the NC500 continues to grow in popularity, it’s essential that we have the appropriate and necessary infrastructure not only to support its success but also to ease the pressure on local communities who can often be negatively impacted.”