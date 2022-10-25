Achmelvich beach car park to be upgraded thanks to £1.2 million boost for north-west Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Achmelvich beach car park to be upgraded thanks to £1.2 million boost for north-west Highlands

By Ross Hempseed
October 25, 2022, 1:26 pm Updated: October 25, 2022, 4:17 pm
cash funding
Car park at Achmelvich which will be upgrade using funding from RTIF. Image: Shutterstock

Parking at a popular beach will be made easier thanks to a £1.2million funding boost for the north-west Highlands.

Achmelvich Beach is a popular stop-off for many visitors, including those doing the NC500.

However, the Assynt Development Trust has been pushing for upgrades to the car park due to its small size, poor drainage and inadequate toilet facilities.

Now the group has been awarded £500,000 for the project through the Scottish Government’s Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund (RTIF).

The work will be carried out in partnership with Highland Council.

It is one of three projects to benefit from this round of funding, which is administered by VisitScotland.

Boost for tourists and locals

The famous trail at Stac Pollaidh will also be upgraded to create an 80-space car park and public toilet facilities for walkers, using £440,000 of funding.

An additional £240,000 will improve toilet provisions at four sites in the north-west Highlands – Lochinver, Scourie, Rhiconich and Kinlochbervie.

Improvements to these facilities will benefit the Highlands tourism industry as many people travel along the NC500 and stop off at these sites.

Commenting on the funding boost for projects in her local area, Highland MSP Maree Todd said: “I’m delighted to see more projects in my constituency benefit from the Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund in the latest round of funding.

The current Stac Pollaidh car park located in the north-west region of Ross. Image: Google Maps

“I know from my communication with constituents in north-west Highland that toilet provision is an area of significant concern, so I’m pleased to see that funding has been allocated to upgrade facilities in the area.

“Another common issue impacting communities, particularly those situated along the NC500 route is irresponsible parking, where some cars and motorhomes park in scenic spots, causing damage to nature or blocking access.

“As the NC500 continues to grow in popularity, it’s essential that we have the appropriate and necessary infrastructure not only to support its success but also to ease the pressure on local communities who can often be negatively impacted.”

