Maggie’s Highland teams up with celebrity chef Tony Singh to raise much-needed funds

By Ross Hempseed
October 25, 2022, 7:12 pm Updated: October 25, 2022, 7:28 pm
Maggie's fundraising manager, Andrew Benjamin, Tony Singh MBE, celebrity chef. Image: Jason Hedges.
Maggie's fundraising manager, Andrew Benjamin, Tony Singh MBE, celebrity chef. Image: Jason Hedges.

Celebrity chef Tony Singh MBE has visited Maggie’s Highlands as he aims to put together two major fundraising events to help cancer support across the region.

Mr Singh, a Scottish chef and restaurateur, is known for his artistic and eclectic style of cooking, combining that with fresh Scottish produce.

Based in Edinburgh, Mr Singh made the journey up to Inverness to tour Maggie’s centre on the grounds of Raigmore Hospital.

His visit is to put together two fundraising events next year to help raise funds for much-needed cancer support in the Highlands.

Recent figures showed that less than half of the Highlands’ new breast cancer patients started treatment within a month of diagnosis.

This falls far below guidelines which aim for 95% of patients to be seen within 31 days.

However, between April and June, 2022 of the 69 breast cancer patients referred only 33 of them had begun treatment within that crucial first month across the Highlands.

Fundraising for cancer support is crucial now more than ever, with the centre requiring £500,000 to keep the doors open.

The duo are putting together two events next year to raise funds for the Highland cancer centre. Image: Jason Hedges.

Currently, the centre employs nine full-time staff, including four cancer specialists and a benefits adviser to help those feeling the squeeze due to price rises.

One event planned for May 2023, will bring together chefs and foodies from across the Highlands as part of a street food festival, celebrating the best of Scottish produce.

Andrew Benjamin, Maggie’s Highlands fundraising manager is hoping that partnering with Mr Singh will help secure donations, revealing that the centre is busier than ever.

He says that amid the pandemic the centre was providing cancer support over 7,500 more times than in previous years.

He said: “The cost of living crisis is having a huge effect on people living with cancer for instance heating costs.

“People who have been on treatment need to keep warm and therefore need more heating which is creating more bills.

Maggie’s Highlands needs just over £500,000 each year to keep our doors open and almost all of that comes from public donations, so as you can imagine, during a cost of living crisis people dont have the amount of spare cash they use to have.

‘Maggie’s hospitality breaks down barriers.’

Therefore fundraising is exceptionally difficult at the moment and then on the flip side of that Maggie’s is seeing more people than ever and the need is never been greater.

“There is never now more of need for fundraising to support the amount of people we are supporting here and the work we do.

Mr Singh added: “I have worked with Maggie’s for the past five years and what they provide to the community, is a safe space.

“It’s like somebody’s house, your friend’s house you are coming to, that Maggie’s hospitality breaks down barriers and that is what is unique about the centres.

“They are just wonderful and it’s something that I really want to get behind. We’ve had people in the family with cancer and so it’s one of these things we need to support in times of hardship.”

Tony Singh MBE is a celebrity chef based in Edinburgh and has worked with Maggie’s for five years. Image: Jason Hedges.

The event is being hosted in collaboration with Tomatin Distillery with Mr Singh describing it as a more “relaxed and casual event”.

A second event is also being discussed, which will allow Mr Singh to show off his cooking by infusing Scotland and Bollywood.

He says that over 30 Bollywood movies have been filmed in the Highlands, so Mr Singh believes it’s a match made in heaven.

The dinner which is likely to be a celebration of Indian flavours, with recipes from Mr Singh himself, will take place a few weeks after the street food festival.

Describing it as “an extravaganza”, Mr Singh hopes the event will raise people’s spirits while raising money.

He said: “I want to bring that touch of spice, that exotic flavour to Scottish produce and do that in a way that is accessible to people then that’s a win for Maggie’s.

“The events are about hospitality, so it’s bringing people in and sharing over food and drink, wherever you are in the world, people can relate to food and drink. It’s for a serious cause but you can have fun doing it.”

