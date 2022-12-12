New CCTV images released of missing Rodrigo Falcon last seen outside Aviemore nightclub

A man has been reported missing following a night out in Aviemore.

Rodrigo Falcon, 33, was seen at around 2am on Sunday outside the Vault nightclub on Grampian Road in Aviemore.

He was then captured on CCTV heading towards the southern end of the town at about 3.10am.

Police are “growing increasingly” concerned for his welfare and are appealing to the public to help find him.

He is described as being 5ft 6ins tall, with a tanned complexion and a mullet hairstyle with a moustache and beard.

Police release CCTV images

The CCTV footage shows he was last seen wearing a red jumper and baggy jeans with no coat.

Chief Inspector Alasdair McLeod, area commander for South Highland, said: “It is obvious from the response we have had that there is great concern in the community for his wellbeing and I would like to thank the local community for their assistance so far.

“Local officers, along with specialist officers are continuing to carry out extensive searches. We are also identifying further CCTV opportunities in the area and in particular would welcome assistance from local businesses or residents who may have private CCTV.

“As part of our inquiries, it has been established that Rodrigo was not wearing his brown woollen coat, but was seen on CCTV wearing his red jumper and baggy jeans with no coat.”

Cold weather concerns

Chief Inspector Stuart Clemenson added: “Our inquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen Mr Falcon at any time since the early hours of Sunday to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

“Given the current cold weather I would ask anyone with a shed or outbuilding where someone may seek shelter to check this and report anything which may be notable to us.

“I would also urge anyone who may have been driving in the Aviemore area or on the A9 around 3am on Sunday to check any dashcam footage you may have.”

If anyone has information on his whereabouts they are urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2387, or by contacting Missing People Services.