Woman’s body found near outbuilding in Shetland during wintry blast

A woman’s body has been found near an outbuilding in Shetland.

Rescuers launched a search for the woman at at about 11.30am, and she was discovered in the Ollaberry area two hours later.

Heavy snow has hit Shetland badly today, with thousands of homes left without power.

All schools were shut today and will be again tomorrow.

Police have launched an investigation into the death, but is not believed to be suspicious.

Coastguard teams from Lerwick and Hillswick were involved in the search, backed up by the Sumburgh-based rescue helicopter.

Police issue warning due to ‘unprecedented’ conditions

Chief Inspector Stuart Clemenson, area commander, urged people to stay indoors where possible due to the wintry conditions.

He said: “I would urge people to stay at home where it is safest given the treacherous conditions outdoors, and find ways to stay as warm as you can.

“The impact the snow has had in the north of Shetland is unprecedented and local resilience partners are working closely together to identify those who may need additional support and coordinate welfare arrangements.”

“Link in with neighbours, friends and family to ensure they are safe and well, in particular those who are vulnerable, and listen to the local radio or follow social media for updates from police and our partners.”

Report to be submitted to procurator fiscal

A police spokeswoman said: “The body of a woman was found near to an outbuilding in the Ollaberry area of Shetland at around 1.30pm on Tuesday, December 13.

“Inquiries into the death are ongoing but it is not believed to be suspicious.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”