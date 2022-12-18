Which Royal lady is looking forward to returning to Loch Ness next year?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A popular cruise boat will be back sailing on Loch Ness next year after being withdrawn from sale.

The Jacobite Queen, the oldest vessel in the Loch Ness by Jacobite fleet, had been on the market for £250,000.

But despite some interest being shown in the vessel, the company has now decided to keep its flagship and use it for events and private hires on the loch in 2023.

A spokeswoman for the company said the Jacobite Queen is a well-known asset associated with the brand.

“We are delighted to keep her and keep working with her.”

From the Tyne to Loch Ness

Last year the Jacobite Queen became the Dancing Queen when the vessel hosted a three-hour Abba tribute band event.

It is now hoped to host similar events next year.

The 22 metre vessel was built in 1949 as a ferry on the River Tyne. Then less regally called Mid Tyne Ferry Number 3, she transported passengers between North and South Shields.

When the ferry company was taken over by the Swan Hunter Shipyard, the vessel was crowned Tyne Queen and remained in service until 1987.

She was then bought by Jacobite, re-named with a new royal title and extensively refitted for service on the Caledonian Canal and Loch Ness.

Since then, up to 159 passengers at a time are taken on trips between Tomnahurich Bridge in Inverness and Urquhart Castle.

The vessel has a saloon layout and upper deck seating along with a bar area.

The saloon was completely re-fitted in 2016 and further upgrades have included the engine, central heating, double-glazing and new furnishings.

French connection

Other vessels in the fleet are French catamarans, the 250-passenger Jacobite Warrior, and the Jacobite Rebel and Jacobite Warrior which each carry up to 200 passengers.

The Jacobite Maverick is the newest addition, making its maiden voyage on the loch in 2018.

The vessels are used by more than 300,000 passengers a year, also sailing from Dochgarroch Lock and the Clansman Harbour.

Last month, Loch Ness by Jacobite, which has been a living wage employer since 2019, gave staff an extra week’s holiday to mark the beginning of Living Wage Week.

