Nairn renamed Nairinia as brave couple take to the seas in freezing temperatures

Nairn has been nicknamed Nairnia as temperatures in the town plummeted to temperatures that felt like -9C.

The cold weather didn’t stop two intrepid adventurers take to the seas – in full gear – to show what it was like to kite surf in one of the coldest parts of the country.

John Robinson and Kirstin Grant took to the sea – showing how to get from from A to B in real style.

Nairn already has strong links to the fabled land of Narnia, brought to life in the books of CS Lewis, as actor Tilda Swinton – a proud resident of Nairn – played the White Witch in the Narnia films released in the 2000s.

John Robinson shared his pictures of a day out on East Beach in Nairn in December, and the great fun that was to be had by kite surfing.

Describing the -4C temperatures as “freezing” it did not deter him from getting in the sea on some of the coldest days of the year.

He said: “Another cold day in Narnia East Beach surf.

“All part of the game in sub zero conditions-9C with wind chill!”

Mr Robinson a former off-shore worker in the oil industry gave up work to chase his wind and wave adventures.

He says he takes his photos to share his love of Highlands of Scotland with others.

He said: “I am also the Highlands of Scotland ambassador for the Cabrinha Kites you see me flying.”