More than 100 objections to plan for anaerobic digestor near Highland airfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dozens of Easter Ross residents have protested a developer’s plan to build the UK’s largest anaerobic digestor plant (ADP) in Ross-shire.

The plan by Acorn Bioenergy for land near Fearn is the first of five proposed ADP units across the north of Scotland. To date, there have been 101 objections to the plan.

A planning application for the erection and operation of an anaerobic digestion plant and ancillary infrastructure south of Fearn Aerodrome was lodged by Acorn in November.

Residents say the development, if approved, will have severe economic, environmental and social impact on farming, tourism and hospitality across the Highlands.

Calls for detailed environmental and safety assessments

Sandra Skinner, who spoke on behalf of the Say No To Gas Plan group, described the proposals as “greenwashing”.

She said: “We question whether Highland Council should require Acorn to use Ofgem’s most recent definition of waste, which would exclude the inclusion of draff and straw, used in livestock businesses.

“Councillors have a responsibility to ensure prospective developments realize the best interests of community resources, in recognition an economic and environmental impact assessment was requested for this application, neither are available within Acorn submission.

“Current government policy is to reduce gas utilization, then paradoxically support international investors to produce gas, perpetuating the very environmental effects they apparently wish to mitigate.

“Even more damaging is the flawed strategy of shifting vast swaths of arable land from food production to gas production, all amidst an apparent food and cost of living crisis.

“If we need gas we can take it from the North Sea, let’s stop being fooled by the ‘greenwashing’.”

She continued: “There is no doubt this plant will benefit the landowner and local distilleries, sadly this gain will be at the expense of residents, tourists and small businesses across the wider community.

“All things considered, we respectfully request Highland Council ensure a detailed economic and environmental impact and a safety risk assessments be completed and their findings made public before deciding this application.”

A spokesman for Acorn Bioenergy said: “We are aware of the concerns being expressed by a number of local people and will make sure these are addressed during the ongoing planning process.”