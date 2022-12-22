Harris Tweed appeals for new weavers to secure its future – and meet demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harris Tweed appeals for new weavers to secure its future – and meet demand

By Michelle Henderson
December 22, 2022, 11:27 am Updated: December 22, 2022, 1:19 pm
Harris tweed is issuing an urgent appeal for new staff as their existing workforce edges towards retirement. Image: Harris Tweed.
Harris tweed is issuing an urgent appeal for new staff as their existing workforce edges towards retirement. Image: Harris Tweed.

The world-renowned Harris Tweed is in the market for new weavers to help keep their craftsmanship alive.

The firm, which safeguards the integrity of the Harris Tweed name, is issuing an urgent appeal for new staff as their existing workforce edges towards retirement.

Officials are hoping to begin training around 15 weavers early in the New Year as part of their Harris Tweed double-width weaver mentoring programme.

Speaking to the Daily Express, Harris Tweed Authority chief executive Lorna Macaulay said it is important the skills and craftsmanship of today’s workforce are passed on to future generations.

She said: “Our industry is in a strong place and the mills are as confident as they can be that this demand can be maintained going forward.

Early in 2023 the Harris Tweed industry will be coordinating and financially supporting a new entrant Harris Tweed…

Posted by Harris Tweed Authority on Wednesday, 21 December 2022

“We recognise, however, that our weaving workforce is ageing and many weavers are giving us notice they are intending to slow down towards retirement. We recognise also a vast amount of knowledge and skill lies within these craftsmen and women and we are keen to ensure these skills are passed on and experienced weavers are recompensed for their time and effort in doing so.”

Harris Tweed is cloth, hand woven only by the islanders of Lewis, Harris, Uist, and Barra, using pure virgin wool that has been dyed and spun in the Outer Hebrides.

The island business is enjoying continued demand from luxury brands including Chanel and Dolce and Gabbana, household names, and the British royal family.

This month, the firm joined forces with Johnnie Walker to commemorate the first bottling of their limited edition Princes Street Blend.

Ms Macaulay said the new workforce will be crucial in meeting the growing demand.

She added: “We are keen to attract new entrants who are able to dedicate sufficient time to learning to weave and, beyond that, to committing full-time to their new weaving career in the long-term. Our industry will need the additional output from these new weavers.”

