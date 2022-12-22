Harris Tweed appeals for new weavers to secure its future – and meet demand

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The world-renowned Harris Tweed is in the market for new weavers to help keep their craftsmanship alive.

The firm, which safeguards the integrity of the Harris Tweed name, is issuing an urgent appeal for new staff as their existing workforce edges towards retirement.

Officials are hoping to begin training around 15 weavers early in the New Year as part of their Harris Tweed double-width weaver mentoring programme.

Speaking to the Daily Express, Harris Tweed Authority chief executive Lorna Macaulay said it is important the skills and craftsmanship of today’s workforce are passed on to future generations.

She said: “Our industry is in a strong place and the mills are as confident as they can be that this demand can be maintained going forward.

Early in 2023 the Harris Tweed industry will be coordinating and financially supporting a new entrant Harris Tweed… Posted by Harris Tweed Authority on Wednesday, 21 December 2022

“We recognise, however, that our weaving workforce is ageing and many weavers are giving us notice they are intending to slow down towards retirement. We recognise also a vast amount of knowledge and skill lies within these craftsmen and women and we are keen to ensure these skills are passed on and experienced weavers are recompensed for their time and effort in doing so.”

Harris Tweed is cloth, hand woven only by the islanders of Lewis, Harris, Uist, and Barra, using pure virgin wool that has been dyed and spun in the Outer Hebrides.

The island business is enjoying continued demand from luxury brands including Chanel and Dolce and Gabbana, household names, and the British royal family.

This month, the firm joined forces with Johnnie Walker to commemorate the first bottling of their limited edition Princes Street Blend.

Ms Macaulay said the new workforce will be crucial in meeting the growing demand.

She added: “We are keen to attract new entrants who are able to dedicate sufficient time to learning to weave and, beyond that, to committing full-time to their new weaving career in the long-term. Our industry will need the additional output from these new weavers.”