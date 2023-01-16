Highland BlindCraft experiencing record demand after 140 years in business while providing work for those with disabilities

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Highland charity providing work for those with a range of disabilities is experiencing record demand for its products after more than a century in business.

Highland BlindCraft, which was initially established as a factory by the National Institute of the Blind to create employment for those with sight problems, has been operating from the Crown area of Inverness for more than 140 years.

The charity has since evolved to provide training and employment to visually impaired and disabled individuals across the Highlands.

Since the early 1900s, the charity has been manufacturing handmade mattresses. Today a total of 17 supported individuals are currently employed by the firm, which now also sells beds, headboards and bedroom furniture.

140 years of success

Despite the financial struggles brought on by the Covid pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, the charity is continuing to see a surge in demand for its products.

In 2022, the number of mattresses it sold was 21% higher than those sold last year. Sales over the last 12 months have also surged by more than 80% since 2019.

Executive manager Heather McDonald, says they are proud to be able to continue the legacy of the charity.

She said: “Our customer retention has always been extremely high. Once people buy a BlindCraft bed, they don’t go anywhere else.

“January last year was the highest sales month ever in the history of BlindCraft by a country mile, by about 300%. It was amazing. January, February, and March, that whole quarter was just ballistic.

“Everyone that is here, we have a sense of purpose. We come in, we manufacture amazing products but we also provide a fantastic quality of life, not just for our supported staff but our unsupported staff as well.

“The amount of pride that we have in being able to continue this legacy and provide this amazing work environment, is fantastic.”

Workers grateful for the stability

For some, the charity has been a lifeline in helping provide a space of stability and acceptance.

Paul Dicks from Connon Bridge has been working for the charity for 15 years.

He first joined Highland BlindCraft on a two-week government scheme after moving north from Surrey.

He says the charity has been invaluable in making him feel accepted and valued.

“We are all disabled here and we accept who we are but some places you work they don’t want to work with a disabled person,” he said.

“I feel like I am part of a family here. It’s allowed me to get out of the house, get to work, and work for a living.”

A real family affair

Mr Dicks, who suffers from problems with his memory, reading, and writing, is part of a strong workforce dedicated to hand-making a range of mattresses.

His hope is to see more charities like Highland BlindCraft open up across the UK.

He added: “I’m glad there is this charity because if it wasn’t here, I would be out of work.

“I would really like to see more of these places up and down the country.”

As well as gaining valuable employment, Mr Dicks also met his wife of eight years Diane, who has been working for the charity for 29 years.

Her speciality lies in tufting each mattress, which ensures all the upholstery layers remain in place.

Speaking about her role at the firm, she said: “I love everything about my job.

“Highland BlindCraft has helped me a lot. When I first came here I think I was a bit shy.

“I enjoy producing a mattress and bagging it up, making sure it is all sealed.”

Tackling isolation and mental health

Mrs McDonald says diversity within the charity has evolved over the years in respect of the needs of the community.

However, the passion and dedication of staff remain unchanged.

She said: “Highland BlindCraft has had a fantastic impact on the community. We have one member of staff that has been blind since birth and he has worked here for 47 years.

“It is like a family. The staff that is here, the level of skillmanship is unbelievable and the pride that everyone takes and the work that they do, has just enriched so many lives over the years.”