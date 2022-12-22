Argyll hotel opens doors to anyone who needs a meal on Christmas Day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A hotel near Taynuilt in north Argyll has opened its doors to anyone who needs a meal on Christmas Day.

The Brander Lodge Hotel and Bistro, at Bridge of Awe, has said it will welcome anyone to its table on the 25th, or will drop off food to people who can not make it in.

Owner Christine Fox posted on Facebook, inviting anyone who is in need of warmth, food or friendship, this Christmas.

Christmas can be a very difficult time of year and a very lonely time.If anyone is alone this Christmas please come… Posted by The Brander Lodge Hotel & Bistro on Wednesday, 21 December 2022

She said: “Christmas can be a very difficult time of year and a very lonely time.

“If anyone is alone this Christmas please come and join us for lunch around 2pm we’d be happy to have you, or alternatively we can drop off some food to those who can’t travel.”

Wishing everyone a “Merry Christmas” she said anyone could message her on Facebook, or phone the hotel for more details.

Mrs Fox runs the hotel with husband David, the couple also run the nearby Ardanaiseig Hotel.

The Big Christmas Food Appeal

There are a number of Big Christmas Food Appeal drop-off points set up across the north and north-east.

Donations of tinned goods, jars cereals, pasta, rice, UHT milk and toiletries are all gratefully received.

The main Aberdeen drop-off point in the Trinity Centre is open until Friday, December 23, while the points at 1Msq and 2Msq and the P&J office in Inverness will remain into January.

Cash donations can be made to the appeal via our JustGiving page or the special Amazon shopping list created by charity partner, Cfine.

As well as raising money and boosting stock for Cfine, The Big Christmas Food Appeal is highlighting the help that is available in our communities and tackling the stigma around food poverty.