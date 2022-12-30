Officers in Stornoway record highest number of assaults on police in Highlands and Islands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The number of assaults on police officers is higher in Stornoway than anywhere else in the Highlands and Islands Division.

Chief Inspector Jane Mackenzie made the surprise revelation in her end of year message, in which she also revealed calls to officers have returned to pre-Covid levels.

While she did not give the number of assaults of officers, Ch Insp Mackenzie said staff should not come to work with fear of being assaulted or abused.

“Disappointingly, Stornoway officers suffer one of the highest numbers of police assaults in the Highlands and Islands Division,” she said.

“Police officers do not, and should not come to work to be abused or assaulted – it is not part of their job, and can impact them the same as any member of the public.

“People who abuse or assault officers will be reported for it.”

High number of offences

Former Highlands and Islands area commander Conrad Trickett previously advised members of Highland Council on the high numbers of officers who were assaulted.

There were 7,046 recorded incidents across Scotland in 2021/22 which includes officers and staff being punched, kicked and bitten while carrying out their duties.

Figures for 22/23 are yet to be released, but the six-month report to September shows there were 3,410 assaults on staff in Scotland, of which 28% led to the injury of an officer.

Ch Insp MacKenzie continued: “As we come to the end of 2022, I would like to provide an update on policing across the Western Isles over the past 12 months and thank officers, staff, the public and our partners for their continued support in helping keep our communities safe.

“We will continue to work hard to keep everyone safe and remain focused on the issues that you have told us are a priority.

“I’m aware that antisocial behaviour has been a concern for members of the public in the Western Isles over the past year and we continue to work closely with partners in relation to this and thankfully, we have seen reductions in youth offending.”

Act responsibly

In April a petition was launched after islanders complained of young people who were “running riot” in Stornoway and a number of public meetings were held to address the issue.

She added: “With the new year upon us, I urge everyone to act responsibly. Do not put yourself or others at risk by driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. This could have tragic consequences and can ruin many lives.

“Keep yourself, your family and others safe.”