Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for parts of the Highlands tomorrow.

The Met Office has warned occasional heavy rain mixed with melting hill snow could lead to flooding.

Heavy rain is expected across a section of the Highland region from 2pm tomorrow, covering Aviemore, Kingussie and Fort William and much of the A82 and A87 roads.

Further rainfall is forecast over the western hills.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Heavy rain across parts of Scotland Tuesday 1400 – Wednesday 0600 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/u2v3k7wQpe — Met Office (@metoffice) January 2, 2023

The warning is in place until 6am on Wednesday.

The Met Office has warned that localised flooding of properties and roads is possible.

There may also be some travel disruption due to spray and flooding with potential delays to bus and train services.

Weather warnings for snow and ice have been in place over the New Year weekend. The thaw of lying snow and ice could also lead to flooding.