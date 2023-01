[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Breedon Highland League fixture between Brora Rangers and Wick Academy has been postponed due to frost.

The pitch at Dudgeon Park failed an inspection on Tuesday morning which resulted in the north derby being called off.

As a result both the Cattachs and the Scorries’ long spell of inactivity continues.

Brora haven’t played since November 26, while Wick’s last outing as on December 3.