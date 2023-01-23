Three fire crews called to a house fire in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three fire crews were called to a house fire in Inverness at 4.20pm, where officers made a search of a property.

The fire on Brown Street was in a family home, crews were seen wearing breathing apparatus as they made a search of the building.

The fire was brought under control by 4.47pm, with one fire crew remaining at the scene.

Brown Street is in the Merkinch area of the city.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We mobilised three appliances to a domestic property on Brown Street in Inverness.

“We used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one main jet and a natural covering ventilation unit. The fire was brought under control by 4.47pm.”

The spokeswoman was unable to confirm if there had been any casualties.