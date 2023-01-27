Orkney councillors to consider policy for supporting employees through menopause

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Policies designed to support staff at Orkney council through menopause are to be considered next week.

On Tuesday, the council’s human resources sub-committee will view a report and are being asked to back draft policies supporting staff experiencing menopausal symptoms as well as guidance for managers.

The support offered through the draft policy includes encouraging discussion about perimenopause and menopause, enabling those experiencing symptoms to ask for support

It would also give colleagues information about where to access further guidance and support.

Under the proposed policy the council would aim to do this while keeping any information about employee health confidential and treating employees who need to use the policy with respect.

The policy also says that any issues of bullying or harassment related to menopause would be “treated seriously.”

The policy would also support transgender, non-binary, and intersex employees that are experiencing symptoms.

Menopause should be considered ‘significant issue’

A risk assessment to help managers understand how menopausal symptoms could affect someone’s work is also included.

The report notes that the council doesn’t currently have policies to support employees through menopause.

At the moment, issues arising from it are being dealt with using policies on sickness absence or flexible working.

The report also says the council has a workforce that is 70% female.

The largest proportion of the local authority’s employees is between the ages of 45 and 55 years old.

As such, dealing with matters related to menopause should be considered “a significant issue for the Orkney council.

The Human Resources sub-committee will meet to consider the report on Tuesday.