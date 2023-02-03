Spout, handle, lid of metal! What’s inside the… Nevis Centre? Artie’s Singing Kettle comes to Fort William

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Whether you needed a warning not to push old relatives off public transport, or preferred musical kitchen appliances, it has been a staple of Scottish childhoods for decades.

And now, one of the founders of the Singing Kettle is back and performing in Lochaber.

Artie Trezise is bringing his show to the Nevis Centre in Fort William.

Nostalgic fans will be happy to hear the show is featuring lots of songs, including old favourites.

“The songs depend very much on the clues that are in the Singing Kettle,” Artie explains.

“I’m hoping very much that the Music Man and his ceilidh band will turn up. Fort William just seems the right clue to come out next Sunday.”

Artie promises to not shove any Grannies off a bus

As it is a Scottish-themed show, it is likely the classic Three Craws Sat Upon a Wa’ will make an appearance.

But, of course, no Singing Kettle show would be complete without fan favourite Ye Cannae Shove Your Granny Aff a Bus.

Artie shares he has made an undertaking to any grannies that he will not take them anywhere near a bus in case of any accidents.

“Especially the ones buying tickets!” he says.

The show is based on the original Singing Kettles which Artie got out of storage at the end of lockdown.

Two of the kettles had to be borrowed back from friends he had gifted them to.

“I’m not sure if they’ll get them back,” says Artie. “Ever since I started my solo show, the audiences have come out of the woodwork.”

“Adults love to hear the songs they knew when they were wee, and the young generation seem to like the songs just as much as their parents did.”

“I’m so lucky at my age to be still on the road. If you’d asked me when the Singing Kettle started how long it would last, I would have guessed a few years.”

“It’s now been going for around 40 years and I’m not sure how long I can keep going. But for now, I’ve still got loads of energy for it.”

Nostalgic adults and young children alike are welcome to attend the Fort William performance featuring old Singing Kettle favourites.

The event takes place on February 12 with two shows available:

Attendees are welcome to come early as doors will open half an hour before the event. Visitors are also encouraged to ‘wear a funny hat’.

Infants aged under one year old can attend the fun performance for free.