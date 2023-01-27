Developers appeal to Scottish Government to back controversial 24-acre quarry near Newmachar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Developers appeal to Scottish Government to back controversial 24-acre quarry near Newmachar

By Denny Andonova
January 27, 2023, 6:31 pm
Beauty Hill
Plans to build a 24 acre quarry on Beauty Hill are back on the table.

A controversial project to build a 24-acre quarry in Aberdeenshire could be back on the table – despite it being refused twice by councillors.

Developers behind plans to dig out the site at Rainnieshill near Newmachar have lodged an appeal to the Scottish Government after the local authority decided against it.

JKR Contractor Ltd has been fighting to turn the site at Beauty Hill into a quarry the size of 12 football pitches since 2019.

If the appeal is successful, the quarry will be in operation for 13 years, providing approximately 60,000 tonnes of hard rock per annum – or around 500,000 tonnes in total.

This is expected to help the developers keep their business alive and safe-guard the livelihood of more than 150 employees at a difficult time for the construction industry.

However, the project has since faced strong opposition from the local community – and Aberdeenshire councillors – due to its “detrimental effect” on nearby homes.

Other concerns raised by both parties include noise and dust pollution, road safety issues and environmental impact on wildlife.

A total of 250 people submitted formal objections to the application in addition to a 743-strong petition against it, while 171 comments were lodged in support.

Quarry will ‘support emerging developments’ in Aberdeenshire

Bearing in mind those concerns and the “complex nature” of the project, the plans were refused twice by members of the Garioch and Formartine area committees last year.

Bosses at JKR Contractor Ltd are now appealing to the Scottish Government to this decision and give the scheme the go-ahead.

They have previously stressed the necessity of the project – both for their business and the industry in north-east – and their commitment to “cause no harm to locals”.

As part of their plea to the government, they again said the quarry will be essential in building resilience into supply chains and support future developments across the area.

JKR Contractor Ltd is appealing for the Scottish Government to overturn Aberdeenshire Council’s decision. Pictured (L-R): Company owners Jim Taylor and Kevin Taylor. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

In a supporting statement, they wrote: “The proposed quarry development is ideally located to contribute to current and future construction projects within the local area and the wider Aberdeenshire area.

“Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic have put significant pressure on supply chains. This has lead to shortages of construction materials.

“The site at Rannieshill will support these aims by providing a source of good quality aggregates close to emerging developments.

“Should the site be granted planning permission, it would ensure these key growth areas have access to a nearby source of aggregates, building resilience by ensuring local supply and minimising transportation distances, together with associated costs and environmental impacts.”

Battle for Beauty Hill: The controversial quarry plans that have rocked a quiet Aberdeenshire community

