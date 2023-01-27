Developers appeal to Scottish Government to back controversial 24-acre quarry near Newmachar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A controversial project to build a 24-acre quarry in Aberdeenshire could be back on the table – despite it being refused twice by councillors.

Developers behind plans to dig out the site at Rainnieshill near Newmachar have lodged an appeal to the Scottish Government after the local authority decided against it.

JKR Contractor Ltd has been fighting to turn the site at Beauty Hill into a quarry the size of 12 football pitches since 2019.

If the appeal is successful, the quarry will be in operation for 13 years, providing approximately 60,000 tonnes of hard rock per annum – or around 500,000 tonnes in total.

This is expected to help the developers keep their business alive and safe-guard the livelihood of more than 150 employees at a difficult time for the construction industry.

However, the project has since faced strong opposition from the local community – and Aberdeenshire councillors – due to its “detrimental effect” on nearby homes.

Other concerns raised by both parties include noise and dust pollution, road safety issues and environmental impact on wildlife.

A total of 250 people submitted formal objections to the application in addition to a 743-strong petition against it, while 171 comments were lodged in support.

Quarry will ‘support emerging developments’ in Aberdeenshire

Bearing in mind those concerns and the “complex nature” of the project, the plans were refused twice by members of the Garioch and Formartine area committees last year.

Bosses at JKR Contractor Ltd are now appealing to the Scottish Government to this decision and give the scheme the go-ahead.

They have previously stressed the necessity of the project – both for their business and the industry in north-east – and their commitment to “cause no harm to locals”.

As part of their plea to the government, they again said the quarry will be essential in building resilience into supply chains and support future developments across the area.

In a supporting statement, they wrote: “The proposed quarry development is ideally located to contribute to current and future construction projects within the local area and the wider Aberdeenshire area.

“Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic have put significant pressure on supply chains. This has lead to shortages of construction materials.

“The site at Rannieshill will support these aims by providing a source of good quality aggregates close to emerging developments.

“Should the site be granted planning permission, it would ensure these key growth areas have access to a nearby source of aggregates, building resilience by ensuring local supply and minimising transportation distances, together with associated costs and environmental impacts.”