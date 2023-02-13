Fort William’s Stephanie McKenna wins top youth award at mountain festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Fort William’s Stephanie McKenna wins top youth award at mountain festival

By Shannon Morrison
February 13, 2023, 5:09 pm Updated: February 14, 2023, 11:41 am
Stephanie McKenna wins Youth Mountain Award at Fort William Mountain Festival
Stephanie McKenna was nominated by those who saw her dedication to the outdoors. Image by: Dave Macleod

Stephanie McKenna has been awarded the Youth Mountain Award 2023 for her work in the outdoors.

Fort William Mountain Festival organisers have announced the 22-year-old campaigner as this year’s winner.

Known as Steph, she is the ninth recipient of the Scottish Youth Award for Excellence in Mountain Culture.

The award celebrates adventurous young people, the landscapes they explore and their outdoor pursuits.

An active member of the community, she champions her love for Lochaber’s landscape through research, sport and volunteering.

Her nomination was unexpected

Although many recognise her dedication, Steph was ‘super surprised’ to find out she had been nominated for the award.

“Several different people had nominated me for several different things,” reveals Steph.

During the summer of 2022 she was a seasonal ranger for the John Muir Trust, a Scottish conservation charity.

Stephanie McKenna cycling in Lochaber
The outdoors has become a big part of Stephanie’s life. Image supplied by Stephanie McKenna

 

“It was really sweet that the John Muir Trust recognised how enthusiastic I was about learning.”

She worked additional days and hours to increase her understanding of the challenges facing the local environment.

For six months, she also assisted in delivering a junior ranger programme with Lochaber High School.

Her role was to educate students in environmental conservation, including path maintenance and wildlife identification.

She wasn’t always outdoorsy

Today, Stephanie is an award-winning champion of the landscape. However, it didn’t start out that way.

Although she was raised in Fort William, it would be in her late-teens that she came to know the outdoor capital of the UK.

“Outside of my family, I wasn’t really exposed to hill-walking or the stuff that Fort William was famous for,” she shares.

Fort William Mountain Festival announce Stephanie McKenna as 2023 award winner
Stephanie McKenna hopes to encourage others in getting to know their landscape. Image by Dave Macleod

 

 

Later in life, her friends would play a strong part in growing her relationship with the outdoors.

“Through making friends at Uni, I got exposed to more of the things they loved. They went kayaking, snowboarding, skiing and stuff – and I just sort of joined in!”

Stephanie is also a recent graduate from UHI Inverness holding a first-class honours degree in psychology.

She drew her inspiration from her native Fort William for her studies, such as the rugby club for her anthropology class.

Being surrounded by activity in her day-to-day life, whether socialising or studying, would be what inevitably pulled her in.

UHI West Highland are ‘proud’ to present the award to a graduate

Her dissertation won the Jonathan Sime Award from the University of Surrey, making Steph the first winner from a Scottish university.

‘An Interpretation of wild swimming in the Scottish Highlands. The relationship between flow, the therapeutic landscape and wellbeing’ explores the psychological impact of wild swimming.

“I would like to do some more research to really highlight that everyone has their own resources within themselves,” she shares.

Stephanie McKenna at her UHI graduation with her father
Stephanie at her graduation. Supplied by Stephanie McKenna

 

 

“What I loved about doing my dissertation is that people got to share their experiences with me.”

“Some of it was really personal, and I felt so honoured they were sharing that with me to contribute to this research.”

UHI West Highland are ‘delighted’ to once again sponsor the The Scottish Youth Award for Excellence in Mountain Culture.

Lydia Rohmer, principal and chief executive of UHI West Highland, share they are especially proud to present it to a UHI graduate.

“Stephanie McKenna’s academic achievements are outstanding,” says Rohmer.

“We send our congratulations to her for all she has contributed so far and hope that she will continue to be a source of inspiration to others in the future.”

