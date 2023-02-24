Future of Newtonmore care home secured as NHS Highland take over operations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Newtonmore care home has been saved from closure as NHS Highland has taken over operations.

The previous operators of Main’s House care home in the town went into administration in March last year, placing the facility at risk of closure.

Joint administrators Grant Thornton UK LLP were called in by operators to find a buyer for the 29-bedroom care home.

Now 10 months on, NHS Highland and Highland Council have now reached an agreement with administrators to maintain operations at the care facility.

The council has agreed to purchase the building as the Highland health board moves in to take over the day-to-day operations.

Pamela Cremin, NHS Highland’s interim chief officer for community services, said: “We are pleased that the Highland Partnership has been able to ensure the ongoing delivery of local adult social care provision in Newtonmore at Main’s House care home.

“We have contacted residents and their families as well as staff working in the home to discuss the next steps involved in this process.”

Beginning of new chapter for Main’s House

The decision to take over ownership of Main’s Home care home follows a collaborative review of the various options available.

David Fraser, chairman of Highland Council’s health, social care and wellbeing committee, hopes this decision will help provide clarity for residents and their families.

He said: “We recognise that this has been an uncertain and challenging period for residents, their relatives and the staff who work within the home and I’m sure that confirmation of today’s agreement will provide some welcome relief.

“I would like to extend my thanks to colleagues in NHS Highland for their ongoing support as we move forward with this acquisition and enter the next stages of the process.”