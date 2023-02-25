Search called off for missing man whose kayak capsized in the Inner Hebrides

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Search called off for missing man whose kayak capsized in the Inner Hebrides

By Chris Cromar
February 25, 2023, 5:45 pm Updated: February 26, 2023, 7:55 pm
Missing man Lachlan Dalgleish. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing man Lachlan Dalgleish. Image: Police Scotland.

The search for a man whose kayak capsized in the Inner Hebrides has been stood down.

Lachlan Dalgleish, 26, was last seen around the north of the Isle of Jura at around 2pm on Friday, February 24, when his kayak capsized.

Stornoway Coastguard received a call about the missing man at 4.48pm after a kayaker in another boat capsized but managed to swim to safety.

He was last spotted in the the Gulf (Strait) of Corryvreckan – a narrow strait between Jura and Scarba.

Included in the search were lifeboat teams from both Islay and Oban, a number of coastguard rescue teams, a helicopter and local fishing boats.

The Gulf of Corryvreckan.

A spokesman from Stornoway Coastguard said that it “took a lot” to get resources on the scene due to the remote location of the search area.

On Saturday, lifeboat and coastguard teams were still searching for Mr Dalgleish, but that has now been called off.

When last seen, he was wearing a dark green t-shirt, black/grey outdoor style trousers, grey/blue trainers and a royal blue lifejacket.

Anyone who knows where Mr Dalgleish is or who has information that could assist in tracing him, should call 101 or speak to any police officer.

