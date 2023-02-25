Search called off for missing man whose kayak capsized in the Inner Hebrides

The search for a man whose kayak capsized in the Inner Hebrides has been stood down.

Lachlan Dalgleish, 26, was last seen around the north of the Isle of Jura at around 2pm on Friday, February 24, when his kayak capsized.

Stornoway Coastguard received a call about the missing man at 4.48pm after a kayaker in another boat capsized but managed to swim to safety.

He was last spotted in the the Gulf (Strait) of Corryvreckan – a narrow strait between Jura and Scarba.

Included in the search were lifeboat teams from both Islay and Oban, a number of coastguard rescue teams, a helicopter and local fishing boats.

A spokesman from Stornoway Coastguard said that it “took a lot” to get resources on the scene due to the remote location of the search area.

On Saturday, lifeboat and coastguard teams were still searching for Mr Dalgleish, but that has now been called off.

When last seen, he was wearing a dark green t-shirt, black/grey outdoor style trousers, grey/blue trainers and a royal blue lifejacket.

Anyone who knows where Mr Dalgleish is or who has information that could assist in tracing him, should call 101 or speak to any police officer.