Home News Highlands & Islands

Shetland-born jewellery designer Karlin Anderson returns home to boost local economy

By Denny Andonova
February 26, 2023, 3:08 pm Updated: February 26, 2023, 4:41 pm
jewellery Karlin Anderson
Shetland-born Karlin Anderson hopes to boost homeland economy with her jewellery workshop in Hoswick. Image: Business Gateway.

A Shetland-born jewellery designer has swapped the busy streets of London for the rugged landscape of the islands to boost her homeland economy.

Karlin Anderson, who set her own business in 2008, opened a new base in Shetland after she decided to move from the capital to seek a better work-life balance.

The designer has been making bespoke high-end jewellery inspired by her homeland’s scenery and culture since 1994.

She lived in Glasgow for about a decade before moving to London in 2004, where she founded Karlin Anderson Jewellery Designs four years later.

But in 2019, Ms Anderson decided to return back home and expand her business with a new base in Shetland.

Back in the studio today and it’s like a winter wonderland ❤️❄️ The sun is out now, but earlier the village of Hoswick…

Posted by Karlin Anderson Jewellery Design on Monday, 16 January 2023

She sought help from Business Gateway to make the move and develop a detailed business plan with a local adviser.

This led her to apply for a grant from Shetland Island Council, which helped cover the cost of renovating her new workshop and buying essential manufacturing equipment.

Ms Anderson was also able to meet like-minded business owners in her local area through their six-month development programme, tailored for female entrepreneurs.

“It is easy to feel isolated when running your own business, especially in such a rural setting,” she said.

“Having worked in the jewellery district of Hatton Garden in London, I had built a strong support network and I wanted to be able to build a similar network here in Shetland.

“Business Gateway was really helpful from the start. Having someone from the local area with such strong expertise and knowledge has really helped in the success of my relocation.

“It’s great to speak to people in a similar position, and to share your struggles with like-minded people.”

Ms Anderson now sells ready-to-wear jewellery collections from her workshops in Hoswick and London, as well as through her website.

Kirsten Nicolson, Business Gateway manager, said it was “rewarding” to see how the company’s package of support has shaped Ms Anderson’s journey back to Shetland.

She added: “Building stronger and supportive relationships with other female entrepreneurs and business owners in Shetland has helped Karlin have honest conversations providing both practical advice, as well as increasing confidence in challenging economic times.”

