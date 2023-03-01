Title-chasing Brechin secure three players on new deals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Breedon Highland League title challengers Brechin City have signed three players on contract extensions.

Defender Kevin McHattie and midfielders Fraser MacLeod and Marc Scott have all penned new deals until the summer of 2025.

Former Inverness Caley Thistle and Hearts player McHattie joined the Hedgemen in September 2021, with Scott arriving at Glebe Park a few months earlier.

MacLeod joined Brechin from Junior side East Craigie last summer.

The trio have helped the Angus side into a position to challenge for the Highland League title, they are two points behind leaders Buckie Thistle with nine games to play.

Manager Andy Kirk said: “We’re delighted that Kevin has pledged his future to the club for the next couple of years. He gives us plenty of experience and he’s an outstanding player at this level.

“His technical ability is extremely high – he understands the game and has played at a much higher level.

“He had a couple of injury problems before he joined us – I think we’ve been good for him and he’s been fantastic for us.

“His use of the ball, his vision and some of the goals he’s scored this year have been outstanding. We’re fortunate to have him and we’re delighted that he’s staying a bit longer.

“Fraser came in at the start of the season from a lower level and some of his performances have been outstanding.

“One of the decisions we made in the summer was to bring in talented players who were hungry, enthusiastic and keen to get better.

“Fraser certainly fits into that mould and his level of improvement since pre-season has been great.

“He has great ability, a fantastic attitude and he contributes a lot to the team. We are delighted that he has pledged his future to the club.

“Marc scored 18 goals last year and he’s a major attacking threat for us – I’ve no doubt he’ll end up with a decent figure at the end of the season again.

“He does so much for the team which the players and fans appreciate – he never stops, he works up and down the line, he tackles, gets forward and chases back.

“He gives everything and hopefully he can continue to bang in more goals for us.”