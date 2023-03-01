Title-chasing Brechin secure three players on new deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Title-chasing Brechin secure three players on new deals

By Callum Law
March 1, 2023, 5:00 pm
Marc Scott, left, is one of three Brechin players to have signed a new contract. Picture by Jasperimage
Marc Scott, left, is one of three Brechin players to have signed a new contract. Picture by Jasperimage

Breedon Highland League title challengers Brechin City have signed three players on contract extensions.

Defender Kevin McHattie and midfielders Fraser MacLeod and Marc Scott have all penned new deals until the summer of 2025.

Former Inverness Caley Thistle and Hearts player McHattie joined the Hedgemen in September 2021, with Scott arriving at Glebe Park a few months earlier.

MacLeod joined Brechin from Junior side East Craigie last summer.

The trio have helped the Angus side into a position to challenge for the Highland League title, they are two points behind leaders Buckie Thistle with nine games to play.

Manager Andy Kirk said: “We’re delighted that Kevin has pledged his future to the club for the next couple of years. He gives us plenty of experience and he’s an outstanding player at this level.

“His technical ability is extremely high – he understands the game and has played at a much higher level.

“He had a couple of injury problems before he joined us – I think we’ve been good for him and he’s been fantastic for us.

Kevin McHattie in action for Brechin City. Picture by Wullie Marr

“His use of the ball, his vision and some of the goals he’s scored this year have been outstanding. We’re fortunate to have him and we’re delighted that he’s staying a bit longer.

“Fraser came in at the start of the season from a lower level and some of his performances have been outstanding.

“One of the decisions we made in the summer was to bring in talented players who were hungry, enthusiastic and keen to get better.

“Fraser certainly fits into that mould and his level of improvement since pre-season has been great.

“He has great ability, a fantastic attitude and he contributes a lot to the team. We are delighted that he has pledged his future to the club.

Fraser MacLeod, left, in action for Brechin City. Picture by Kenny Elrick

“Marc scored 18 goals last year and he’s a major attacking threat for us – I’ve no doubt he’ll end up with a decent figure at the end of the season again.

“He does so much for the team which the players and fans appreciate – he never stops, he works up and down the line, he tackles, gets forward and chases back.

“He gives everything and hopefully he can continue to bang in more goals for us.”

