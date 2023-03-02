Plans to bring Mull village back to life move a step closer as eco pods arrive at new campsite

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans to bring an island village back to life have taken a major step forward after eight new eco pods arrived on the scene.

The pods made their way to Mull on the back of four lorries on Tuesday night and have been placed at their new home in Pennyghael.

Alongside the pods, the campsite has 32 tent pitches and 32 campervan stances.

Businessman Calum MacLachlainn, who is behind the venture, has also bought the Pennyghael Hotel.

He said it is all part of a plan to rejuvenate the Ross of Mull, create employment and encourage young families to live there.

Both the campsite and the hotel, with new name The Inn at Port nan Gael, will open at the beginning of April.

The public bar will reopen at the inn, and due to popular local demand, will be named The Clansman, as it was 40 years ago.

Pennyghael was once a regular stop off for visitors on their way to Iona.

But Mr MacLachlainn says the village is dying.

And he hopes his plans will help to make Pennyghael a popular destination again.

He said: “There were so many camper vans last year they couldn’t all get spaces. The spots were all full frequently.

‘We hope to start to bring in families and offer employment’

“At the moment there are no visitors. The population used to be thriving. Now the bulk of the population is over 70. We hope to start to bring in families and offer employment.

“The inn is just about ready, the painters are finished. We will open the inn and campsite at the same time. They will complement each other, campers will be able to enjoy a meal and a drink.”

A young family has moved to Pennyghael to run the campsite.

The pods were made by FurtherSpace Glamping in Northern Ireland.

Each one sleeps two adults and two children.

Mr MacLachlainn added: “The Ross of Mull has suffered from a decline in local pubs recently. The Argyll Arms in Bunessan has just closed its doors.

“Keel Row pub and restaurant in Fionnphort was for sale for more than 10 years. Eventually, the community bought it to save it from being shut down.

“This development at Pennyghael will help put the Ross of Mull back on the map.

“If it wasn’t for the Clansman opening up again, there would be nothing between Craignure and Fionnphort.”

Putting Pennyghael back on the map

The only other public bar in Pennyghael at the Kinloch Hotel closed several years ago.

Mr MacLachlainn explained that historically, Pennyghael was a busy location, with tourists stopping their on their way to Iona.

It is hoped it will become a destination once more.

The new management took over the inn in October.

It is currently closed for the season while renovation work is carried out in the restaurant, the seven bedrooms and behind the scenes.

When it reopens the restaurant will serve rustic, locally sourced, Scottish food.

Initially, the inn will employ eight people, which is likely to rise.

