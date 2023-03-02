Why was Hitler mentioned at the Aberdeen City Council budget vote?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Why was Hitler mentioned at the Aberdeen City Council budget vote?

By Alastair Gossip
March 2, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 2, 2023, 11:28 am
Barney Crockett, leader of Aberdeen Labour, drew imagery from Adolf Hitler in describing the process around the city council's budget meeting. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Barney Crockett, leader of Aberdeen Labour, drew imagery from Adolf Hitler in describing the process around the city council's budget meeting. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A sinister programme of Nazi abduction and murder has been compared to Aberdeen City Council book-keeping.

Councillors met to agree on their annual budget yesterday, slashing millions from spending plans.

It will force the closure of libraries and a review of nurseries – as well as scything hundreds of thousands from sports and culture spending.

Sistema Scotland’s Big Noise Torry was one big-name casualty of the SNP and Liberal Democrat budget. Sport Aberdeen was another.

But not only was there outrage at the contents of the proposals, there was fury at opponents being given only 10 minutes to scrutinise them.

By comparison, the Conservative-led Aberdeenshire Council administration is sharing its budget a whole week before the meeting, in order to allow talks and consensus.

‘Vacuous soundbite’ or ‘pithy’ phrase? Aberdeen budget meeting’s Nazi reference

It was a perceived sleekitness that irked both the Conservatives and Labour, with the latter’s group leader turning to extreme examples to hit out.

Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.
Nazi leader Adolf Hitler’s mention at Aberdeen Town House on Wednesday is yet more proof of Godwin’s Law. Image: Granger/Shutterstock

Barney Crockett told colleagues: “Adolf Hitler said: ‘If you are doing the kind of things we’re doing, then you must do them in circumstances of night and fog’.

“And so we get a budget presented very much in circumstances of night and fog.

“You can’t see very clearly what is being proposed. And we have the full range of the three card trick, giving with one hand and taking away with another.”

It was the first of two Nazi references, later criticised as not being in the best taste by Lord Provost David Cameron.

Fellow SNP councillor John Cooke added Mr Crockett had spouted “vacuous soundbites” throughout proceedings.

Aberdeen budget meeting speed-read: ‘I read War and Peace in twenty minutes… it involves Russia.’

Filmmaker Woody Allen’s thoughts on speed-reading and man of letters Samuel Johnson’s dislike of cucumber were channelled into the debate by the Aberdeen Labour leader.

Keen historian Mr Crockett later told The P&J he thought the Nazi reference was a “pithy way to sum up the SNP way of doing business”.

Night and fog – nacht und Nebel – was a directive from Adolf Hitler at the end of 1941.

Adolf Hitler in Paris, where resistance helpers were subjected to the Nacht und Nebel order. Image: The Art Archive/Shutterstock
Adolf Hitler in Paris, where resistance helpers were subjected to the Nacht und Nebel order. Image: The Art Archive/Shutterstock

Once given, political activists and resistance helpers in countries occupied by Nazi Germany were abducted, imprisoned or killed.

Mr Crockett said he was “not in any way” suggesting the SNP and Liberal Democrats were similar to the Nazis or capable of such atrocities.

He had paraphrased Hitler only to highlight what he thought was sleight of hand budgeting – “a lot of dressing up of previous administration projects”.

Lack of consultation before budget meeting criticised

Before the 10-minute break to allow politicians to digest each other’s budgets, there was a 15-minute argument about an initial request for a 20-minute recess.

Mr Crockett criticised the lack of time to scrutinise the plans, as well as the lack of consultation with community groups.

Around 100 protestors gathered at the Town House door before the meeting was underway, urging vital financial support to be protected.

Much of the concern was for the Fairer Aberdeen funding, which the SNP and Lib Dems had revealed would be protected in that morning’s P&J.

Spooked community leaders sat in the public gallery in the hope their funding would be spared.

‘Let’s get this on the record’…

The lack of engagement was a frustration shared by Conservative group leader Ryan Houghton.

In previous years, when his Tory group ran the council with Labour, hundreds of people were brought to the Town House for consultation on community funding before the spending plans were agreed.

Conservative Ryan Houghton accused the SNP and Liberal Democrats of "hiding" from community groups before the budget meeting.
Conservative Ryan Houghton accused the SNP and Liberal Democrats of “hiding” from community groups before the budget meeting. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“Let’s get this on record because I have heard it said and I’ve seen it in correspondence,” Mr Houghton said.

“It is not true that the administration is somehow completely unable to engage in dialogue with these organisations because of budget confidentiality.

“When the budget papers were published last Wednesday, there was nothing stopping the co-leaders or their colleagues engaging with organisations and hearing their views.

“But they didn’t want to do it because they were hiding. We know why they were hiding – because they have seen the scale of the cuts they are putting through.”

Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to rise in ‘deplorable’ savings drive

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stars from the ITV soap will descend on the north-east in June. Image: Mark Bruce/ITV.
Emmerdale stars to return to the north-east this summer for charity
A Sport Aberdeen funding cut has left bosses facing the "cessation of certain services".
BREAKING: Aberdeen Beach Leisure centre and Bucksburn swimming pool to CLOSE after £700k council…
Roof repairs and upgrades worth almost £1m will start at Jubilee Hospital next week. Kami Thomson / DCT Media
'A real boost for Huntly': Work to start soon on £1 million Jubilee Hospital…
Andrew Smith was found to be driving his van with cocaine and methadone in his system. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
White van driver attempted 190 mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
Kenneth Menegbo. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Cyclist sent sprawling over bonnet by careless driver in Aberdeen city centre
Aberdeenshire budget
Aberdeenshire Council sets out plans to save nearly £67 million
CR0040938. Keith Findlay. Marcliffe Hotel & Spa, Savills' annual property outlook. Pictured Claire Crawford, Associate Director Development. Pictured Tuesday, January 31, 2023 Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 31/01/23
Commercial property: How will Scotland's new planning rules affect north-east land deals?
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Expansion for first tenant at Thainstone Business Park Picture shows; Inverurie Paint & Body Repair Centre is already expanding at Thainstone Business Park.. Thainstone Business Park. Supplied by Prospect 13 Date; Unknown
Major expansion for north-east business park’s first tenant
20,000 new bins will be rolling out to Aberdeenshire households, in the first wave of introducing a three-bin, three-week waste collection cycle in the region. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. AAB expansion in the US Picture shows; Douglas Michael, partner and US tax practice lead, AAB. don't know. Supplied by Designtastic Date; Unknown
Aberdeen firm AAB goes transatlantic with latest buyout

Most Read

1
A large emergency response has been seen on King Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 60, dies after medical incident on Aberdeen’s King Street
2
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
3
Reporter Andy Morton has a date with Fraserburgh during a visit to the UK's only fish cannery. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inside the Fraserburgh factory fuelling worldwide TikTok sensation Tinned Fish Date Night
4
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
4
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. CCTV captured bar brawl at the Commercial Hotel Picture shows; Commercial Hotel Keith. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man left friend motionless and bleeding following vicious bar brawl
6
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
7
The A92 on-slip is closed heading onto the A90 at Stonehaven. Image: Traffic Scotland.
A92 on-slip at Stonehaven closed for more than 14 hours due to a shed…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Frank Kinnis FAI - new preferred family pic Picture shows; Frank Kinnis, left, and the scene of his death in Birkenhills Woods.. Elgin. Supplied by Family handout/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Family of dog walker killed by psychotic man ‘let down by our healthcare system’
10
yellow warning
Will we get snow next week? Temperatures due to plummet from Sunday

More from Press and Journal

Ithaca has a stake in the controversial Cambo development.
Will North Sea windfall tax hit Ithaca’s Cambo decision timing?
Big Partnership has hired Phil Allan and Lyndsay Aitken. Image: Big Partnership
Aberdeen PR firm Big Partnership reveals new client wins and expands team
Former Caley Jags goalkeeper Michael Fraser.
Social media switch-off can help under-pressure Caley Thistle, says Michael Fraser
Preparing for summertime on Mull - eco pods arrive for the new campsite at Pennyghael. Image: Colin Morrison, Mull binman.
Plans to bring Mull village back to life move a step closer as eco…
Lockdown caused many children to feel extreme loneliness (Image: M-Production/Shutterstock)
Paul Johnson: Loneliness is affecting more children than ever
Crashing waves near lighthouse
Chris Kerr: Businesses seeking investment need to run a tight ship
Highland Council capital
'This budget will be catastrophic for the Highlands': Opposition warns council cuts will hit…
Figures suggest Scotland’s 1,125 estates cover around 57% of the country's rural land (Image: EyesTravelling/Shutterstock)
David Ross: Attempt to paint Scotland's estate owners as the good guys is laughable
Moray Food Plus manager Mairi McCallum. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Moray Council budget: Moray Food Plus welcomes £20,000 boost
Chris Kirk holds the trophy after winning the Honda Classic on Sunday. Image: Shutterstock
Stephen Gallacher: A refreshing change to have two tales to warm the heart on…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented