Revolución de Cuba to give away free cocktails to commemorate Caribbean’s only ever snowfall

In Cuba they have only ever had snow once, and to commemorate it – an Aberdeen bar is giving away free cocktails.

While many have been knee deep in snow this week, the bar on wants us to celebrate the only ever wintry weather to hit Cuba.

And with a splash of rum – it might just warm you up!

Let it snow

On March 12 1857, snowfall was recorded on the Caribbean Island of Cuba for the first and only time, and the natural phenomenon has become a bit of a celebration in the country.

To commemorate this, Revolución de Cuba, in the Academy Centre Courtyard, is giving away free Cuban-inspired cocktails from Sunday 12 until Saturday March 18.

All you need to do is sign up to a newsletter to receive a voucher that can be redeemed at the bar.

You will then be offered either a Paradise Punch or a Kingston Colada – two brand-new cocktails from Revolución de Cuba’s ‘Colours of the Caribbean’ specials menu.

Last year the bar expanded into offices above its premises doubling its size.