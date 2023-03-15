Consultation on Nairn strip of land by Seaman’s Hall begins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Highland Council is asking for Nairn resident’s views on the disposal of a strip of land by Seaman’s Hall.

Next to Seaman’s Hall, also known as the Seaman’s Victoria Hall, a proposal on a narrow patch of land has been launched.

The land in question runs in between the Nairn community hall on Harbour Street and a former gas works site.

Local eco-charity and owners of Seaman’s Hall, Green Hive, is proposing to install a new entrance which would require a narrow extension on the land.

Council want resident’s views

Green Hive is aiming to create a community and environmental sustainability centre in the building.

In plans to renovate the property, a proposal for a new entrance to the building, dually accessed from the riverside and Harbour Street, requires a narrow extension on the land.

The charity has approached the council to request a disposal of the small strip to allow the extension to go ahead.

Measuring around 557 square ft, the land is not included in the title of the community hall or the former gas works.

Belonging to the former Burgh of Nairn, the patch has been assessed as Common Good Land and is considered to have “negligible” rental value.

As such the council is asking those in the community to offer their opinions on the proposal. More information can be found here.

Residents in the community are being given the opportunity to respond until May 10.

Any written submissions in response to the proposal can be sent by email to common.good@highland.gov.uk

Consultation representations, responses and any final decision will be published on the council website.