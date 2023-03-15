Consultation on Nairn strip of land by Seaman’s Hall begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Consultation on Nairn strip of land by Seaman’s Hall begins

By Lottie Hood
March 15, 2023, 6:00 am
Consultation on the Nairn land began on Tuesday, March 14. Image: Google Maps
Consultation on the Nairn land began on Tuesday, March 14. Image: Google Maps

The Highland Council is asking for Nairn resident’s views on the disposal of a strip of land by Seaman’s Hall.

Next to Seaman’s Hall, also known as the Seaman’s Victoria Hall, a proposal on a narrow patch of land has been launched.

The land in question runs in between the Nairn community hall on Harbour Street and a former gas works site.

Local eco-charity and owners of Seaman’s Hall, Green Hive, is proposing to install a new entrance which would require a narrow extension on the land.

Council want resident’s views

Green Hive is aiming to create a community and environmental sustainability centre in the building.

In plans to renovate the property, a proposal for a new entrance to the building, dually accessed from the riverside and Harbour Street, requires a narrow extension on the land.

It is hoped the hall will be used as a hub to bring people together and reduce isolation. Image: Jason Hedges.

The charity has approached the council to request a disposal of the small strip to allow the extension to go ahead.

Measuring around 557 square ft, the land is not included in the title of the community hall or the former gas works.

Belonging to the former Burgh of Nairn, the patch has been assessed as Common Good Land and is considered to have “negligible” rental value.

As such the council is asking those in the community to offer their opinions on the proposal. More information can be found here.

Residents in the community are being given the opportunity to respond until May 10.

Any written submissions in response to the proposal can be sent by email to common.good@highland.gov.uk

Consultation representations, responses and any final decision will be published on the council website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

The medal has the initials R.F. on the back
The mystery of R.F: Inverness family seeks to return gold cup final medal to…
Thainstone House, near Inverurie, is among the hotels changing hands. Image: Crerar Hotels
Investors swoop for seven north and north-east hotels
Corran Ferry on Loch Linnhe. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Highland Council scraps plans for temporary weight restriction on Corran Ferry
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Andrew Burton took and possessed indecent images of children. He also caused a child to engage in sexual activity. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre Andrew Burton. n/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
'That was rather silly of me': Man who photographed child caught with sick hoard…
The plan envisages wider pavements and no through traffic in Academy Street
Academy Street: Inverness public gets chance to view traffic plans in series of drop-in…
MV Nordic Sea
Changes needed at two Orkney piers to make replacement ferry 'more comfortable' – and…
An artist impression of new heritage centre at Ardersier Port
Plans revealed for Ardersier Port heritage centre and cafe
Great Glen Distillery has been shortlisted for two awards. Image Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Great Glen Distillery shortlisted for two start up awards
Heavy snow continues to sweep across much of the Highlands and Islands. Supplied.
In full: All the schools closed on Tuesday March 14
Residents in Elgin woke up to a fresh dusting of snow this morning. Image: David Mackay/ DC Thomson.
Forecasters issue fresh weather warnings for the north and north-east

Most Read

1
Thainstone House, near Inverurie, is among the hotels changing hands. Image: Crerar Hotels
Investors swoop for seven north and north-east hotels
2
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
3
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
4
The last train pulled out of Meldrum station on December 30 1965, although the branch had handled only goods traffic since 1931 when the passenger service was withdrawn. It seems that by then most residents in the area preferred to take the bus to Inverurie or Aberdeen. The driver of the last train was Inverurie man Nicky Littlejohn, who recalled his life on the railways to members of Meldrum and Bourtie Heritage Society. LIBRARY PIC.
In pictures: 8 long-lost railway stations in Aberdeenshire and Moray
5
The new Wickes store will be built at Arnhall Business Park in Westhill. Image: Google Maps
‘An asset to Westhill’: Plans for new Wickes DIY shop approved by council
6
Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Summerfield Terrace. Image: Google Street View.
Police called to disturbance at Aberdeen property
7
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Derek Leith leaving EY Picture shows; l-r Moray Barber and Derek Leith of the Aberdeen office of EY. Aberdeen. Supplied by EY Date; 24/07/2020
Change at the top at EY in Aberdeen: Derek Leith to quit firm after…
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Andrew Burton took and possessed indecent images of children. He also caused a child to engage in sexual activity. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre Andrew Burton. n/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
‘That was rather silly of me’: Man who photographed child caught with sick hoard…
9
Laura Smeaton and her dog, Jerry Lee, are celebrating after taking home a top prize from Crufts. Image: Laura Smeaton.
Celebrations for Peterculter handler and dog Jerry Lee after winning prize at Crufts
10
The plan envisages wider pavements and no through traffic in Academy Street
Academy Street: Inverness public gets chance to view traffic plans in series of drop-in…

More from Press and Journal

Alan Masson from Aberdeen playing short mat bowls for Scotland.
'This is our chance to showcase the sport' - Short Mat Bowls World Championships…
Josh Meekings was a Scottish Cup winner with Caley Thistle.
Josh Meekings refutes suggestion Caley Thistle or Falkirk will not be worthy of Scottish…
Merchant stashed drugs in a candyfloss tub. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen drug dealer stashed cocaine and heroin inside candyfloss tub
BBC director general, Tim Davie (Image: Hannah McKay/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)
Derek Tucker: BBC tying itself in knots over policy was inevitable
A protester holds a placard in support of football pundit Gary Lineker (Image: Mike Ruane/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: Jumping to conclusions just got cosier in fur-lined Crocs
Formartine United striker Julian Wade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Formartine United's Julian Wade wants more after hitting 20-goal target ahead of Highland League…
Aberdeen interim Manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 defeat of Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen should delay appointing new boss as Barry Robson could secure a top-six finish,…
Andy Macrae in action for Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage.
Andy Macrae urges Brora Rangers to lay down marker against Highland League leaders Buckie…
Ben Healy could make his Scotland debut against Italy on Saturday.
Six Nations: Italy game not being used as developmental opportunity, say Scotland
The second phase of works on Elgin South Village was unanimously approved by Moray councillors today. Image: Springfield Properties.
Moray council unanimously approves second phase of Elgin housing development

Editor's Picks

Most Commented