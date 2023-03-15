Uig ferry terminal works on course to be completed ahead of reopening next week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Works on the Uig ferry terminal are on track to be completed ahead of the reopening next week.

The ferry terminal has been closed since January 16 so work could be carried out to allow access for larger vessels.

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) is constructing a new 335ft dual fuel vessel to serve the Skye Triangle, which meant improvements needed to be made at the Uig port, as well as Lochmaddy and Tarbert.

Work was scheduled to be completed within eight weeks but severe weather in February caused delays, according to Highland Council.

Last week’s announcement that the reopening would be pushed back by 10 days was described as “immensely frustrating” by CalMac bosses.

Highland Council has now said it has “a high degree of confidence” that the ferry services will be able to resume as planned.

First phase almost completed

The council has shared an update on the progress of the works, stating that dredging has now been completed.

Improvements to the linkspan are also making good progress with the rope expected to be replaced by Friday when certification and load testing will be carried out.

Installation of bracing steelwork is planned to come to an end by the end of next week but, if needed, work can continue on this once ferry services resume.

It has been confirmed that all areas used by ferries and passengers will be cleared to make sure they are safe for use before they reopen.

The £6 million works are being funded by the Scottish Government and were split into two phases following complaints about a long-term closure.

The second phase of works will begin on October 30 and are expected to last until December 11.